Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina live: Score and latest updates from women's Wimbledon semi-final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uche Amako
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elena Rybakina
    Kazakh female tennis player
simona halep vs elena rybakina live score wimbledon 2022 latest - PA
simona halep vs elena rybakina live score wimbledon 2022 latest - PA

04:45 PM

Halep 3-6, 1-2 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Great hustle by Halep to reach a Rybakina drop shot and flick a forehand down the line which Rybakina deflects out, 30-0.

Halep backhand into the net, 30-15. Rybakina backhand into the net, 40-15. Halep holds when Rybakina nets a return.

04:42 PM

Halep* 3-6, 0-2 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

More deep groundstrokes by Rybakina and Halep shanks a forehand out of play, 30-15. Halep wrong foots Rybakina with a forehand winner, 40-30. But Rybakina holds when Halep nets her return.

Wimbledon - AP
Wimbledon - AP

04:38 PM

Second Set: Halep 3-6, 0-1 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Early pressure on the Halep serve as she is pushed to 30-30. Rybakina just misses with a backhand down the line, 40-30.

Rybakina steps in and rifles a huge forehand return, Halep puts up a defensive lob and Rybakina blasts away a drive forehand winner.

Halep has to get low to deal with Rybakina's deep groundstrokes and she puts a cross court forehand wide, deuce.

Halep double fault, break point. Another double fault and Rybakina breaks. Ouch.

04:31 PM

Halep* 3-6 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

An ace to start the game from Rybakina, 15-0. Too much power again from Rybakina as she hits a forehand winner, 30-0.

118mph ace from Rybakina, three set points. Halep hangs in the game with a backhand winner. Deep Halep return catches out Rybakina, who mis-hits a backhand into the net.

Halep forehand into the net and the first set goes to Rybakina.

04:25 PM

Halep 3-5 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Shot of the day from Halep, who despite being off-balance, hits a backhand winner down the line, 30-0.

Halep with a forehand into the net, 30-30. Halep double fault, set point.

Halep saved it with a carefully backhand up the line after bringing Rybakina to the net with a short ball, deuce.

Relief for Halep as she holds when Rybakina fails to return a wide first serve.

04:21 PM

Meanhwhile...

04:20 PM

Halep* 2-5 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

Rybakina nets an attempted forehand down the line, 15-15. Huge forehand cross court winner by Rybakina, 30-15.

Halep seems to be constantly playing defence at the moment against the power hitting from the other side of the net.

But Rybakina shows delicate touch with a sliced backhand which zips off the sideline and Halep can't get the ball back in play.

04:16 PM

Halep 2-4 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina forehand return winner off a Halep second serve, 15-15. Big time hitting.

Rybakina then goes just wide with a cross court forehand. She challenges and Hawkeye says the ball was in, 15-30.

Halep backhand into the net, two break points. Halep saves the first with a forehand winner.

Halep turns defence into attack, drives to the net and Rybakina nets a backhand. Huge chance missed.

And Halep holds when Rybakina slices a forehand long. A vital hold.

04:09 PM

Halep* 1-4 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

Halep is having to weather a heavy hitting storm from Rybakina at the moment. But whenever Rybakina goes for a drop shot it is tending to go wrong, 30-30.

Wide serve by Rybakina and Halep puts her return wide. Rybakina hangs onto the lead with Halep gets a short ball but puts her forehand long.

Wimbledon - GETTY IMAGES
Wimbledon - GETTY IMAGES

04:06 PM

Halep 1-3 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina tries a subtle drop shot but gets it wrong and Halep punishes her with a forehand winner, 30-15. Rybakina blasts a flat cross court backhand and finishes with a forehand drop shot, 30-30.

More massive hitting from Rybakina to earn a break point. Halep finds her first serve and Rybakina nets, deuce.

Halep does finally get on the board when Rybakina hits a backhand long.

04:01 PM

Halep* 0-3 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

Rybakina consolidates the break with more huge hitting from the baseline. She won 13 of the opening 17 points played so far.

03:57 PM

Halep 0-2 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Early problems for Halep as she slips to 0-30. But she recovers to 40-30 when Rybakina nets a forehand.

Huge forehand by Rybakina and she finishes with an overhead winner. Break point Rybakina when Halep double faults.

And she gets the early break with a deep forehand that Halep can't get back into play.

03:54 PM

First Set: Simona Halep* 0-1 Elena Rybakina (*denotes next server)

Ideal start to the match by Rybakina as she hits two winners to hold to love.

She's had aguably the best serve in the tournament this year.

03:50 PM

Here we go

02:34 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2022 semi-final between Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina.

Halep won the title in SW19 in 2019, but she missed the chance to defend her crown in 2020 because the tournament was cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She then missed a second opportunity last year because of an injured left calf.

"That was the perfect match of my life," Halep said of her straight-sets victory over Serena Williams three years ago. "Now I'm playing really well. I'm feeling confident that I feel the game the way I felt back then."

Halep, this year's No 16 seed, has extended her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches and reached the semi-finals for the third time by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The Romanian, who is making her 10th appearance at Wimbledon, is the only Grand Slam champion left in the women's tournament. She claimed the French Open in 2018 before taking the title at the All England Club the following year.

"I'm different. I play different. I play well now. All the matches were different than in 2019," Halep said. "I think every match I got a little bit better. I had tough opponents, and I did what I had to do every day."

Seventeenth seed Rybakina defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on No 1 Court in her quarter-final.

The 23-year-old Kazakh, who is playing at Wimbledon for only the second time in her career, lost in the fourth round last year.

Rybakina dropped her first set of the tournament but broke Tomljanovic early in the second and third sets. She finished the match with 15 aces.

"I think that the key, of course, is my serve, aggressive game," Rybakina said of the match against Halep. "She's a great champion. She's moving really well, reading the game. I just try to do my best, focus on things which I can control: my serve, my shots, emotions."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wimbledon 2022: When the final is, how to buy tickets and watch on TV, and latest odds and predictions

    Taylor Fritz has reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final without dropping a set but will face his biggest test when he takes on Calendar Slam-chasing Rafael Nadal - who he beat in the final at Indian Wells in March.

  • Ons Jabeur resists Tatjana Maria comeback to reach historic Wimbledon final

    Jabeur becomes the first African woman to reach a grand slam final after winning an entertaining contest 6-2 3-6 6-1 on Centre Court

  • Elena Rybakina vs Simona Halep start time: How to watch Wimbledon semi-final online and on TV today

    Everything you need to know ahead of the women’s semi-final

  • The Boys' Claudia Doumit Mulls If Victoria Could Kill Homelander, Teases 'Shocking' and 'Heartbreaking' Finale

    As Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, Claudia Doumit‘s alter ego on The Boys has formed an uneasy alliance with Homelander — but the actress could have been walking alongside the supe inside the halls of Vought Tower as a very different character. Doumit — who worked with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke on NBC’s Timeless — auditioned […]

  • Kate Middleton appears to blow kiss to parents in video captured at Wimbledon

    Duchess of Cambridge made her 2022 Wimbledon debut on Tuesday

  • Rafael Nadal ignored pleas to pull out before his brilliant Wimbledon comeback

    The Spaniard struggled with an abdominal problem but still managed to conjure a four-hour victory over Taylor Fritz.

  • Kate Middleton And Prince William Kiss And Cuddle In Rare PDA Moment At Charity Polo Cup Match

    Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy the rare PDA moment together. Here are their sweetest photographs, from their royal wedding to public engagements.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Got Eggplant Hair

    Her mall phase continues.

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works