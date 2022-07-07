Simona Halep vs Elena Rybakina live: Score and latest updates from women's Wimbledon semi-final

simona halep vs elena rybakina live score wimbledon 2022 latest - PA

Rybakina blasts her away to the opening set 6-3

04:45 PM

Halep 3-6, 1-2 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Great hustle by Halep to reach a Rybakina drop shot and flick a forehand down the line which Rybakina deflects out, 30-0.

Halep backhand into the net, 30-15. Rybakina backhand into the net, 40-15. Halep holds when Rybakina nets a return.

04:42 PM

Halep* 3-6, 0-2 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

More deep groundstrokes by Rybakina and Halep shanks a forehand out of play, 30-15. Halep wrong foots Rybakina with a forehand winner, 40-30. But Rybakina holds when Halep nets her return.

04:38 PM

Second Set: Halep 3-6, 0-1 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Early pressure on the Halep serve as she is pushed to 30-30. Rybakina just misses with a backhand down the line, 40-30.

Rybakina steps in and rifles a huge forehand return, Halep puts up a defensive lob and Rybakina blasts away a drive forehand winner.

Halep has to get low to deal with Rybakina's deep groundstrokes and she puts a cross court forehand wide, deuce.

Halep double fault, break point. Another double fault and Rybakina breaks. Ouch.

04:31 PM

Halep* 3-6 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

An ace to start the game from Rybakina, 15-0. Too much power again from Rybakina as she hits a forehand winner, 30-0.

118mph ace from Rybakina, three set points. Halep hangs in the game with a backhand winner. Deep Halep return catches out Rybakina, who mis-hits a backhand into the net.

Halep forehand into the net and the first set goes to Rybakina.

04:25 PM

Halep 3-5 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Shot of the day from Halep, who despite being off-balance, hits a backhand winner down the line, 30-0.

Halep with a forehand into the net, 30-30. Halep double fault, set point.

Halep saved it with a carefully backhand up the line after bringing Rybakina to the net with a short ball, deuce.

Relief for Halep as she holds when Rybakina fails to return a wide first serve.

04:21 PM

Meanhwhile...

04:20 PM

Halep* 2-5 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

Rybakina nets an attempted forehand down the line, 15-15. Huge forehand cross court winner by Rybakina, 30-15.

Halep seems to be constantly playing defence at the moment against the power hitting from the other side of the net.

But Rybakina shows delicate touch with a sliced backhand which zips off the sideline and Halep can't get the ball back in play.

04:16 PM

Halep 2-4 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina forehand return winner off a Halep second serve, 15-15. Big time hitting.

Rybakina then goes just wide with a cross court forehand. She challenges and Hawkeye says the ball was in, 15-30.

Halep backhand into the net, two break points. Halep saves the first with a forehand winner.

Halep turns defence into attack, drives to the net and Rybakina nets a backhand. Huge chance missed.

And Halep holds when Rybakina slices a forehand long. A vital hold.

04:09 PM

Halep* 1-4 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

Halep is having to weather a heavy hitting storm from Rybakina at the moment. But whenever Rybakina goes for a drop shot it is tending to go wrong, 30-30.

Wide serve by Rybakina and Halep puts her return wide. Rybakina hangs onto the lead with Halep gets a short ball but puts her forehand long.

04:06 PM

Halep 1-3 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina tries a subtle drop shot but gets it wrong and Halep punishes her with a forehand winner, 30-15. Rybakina blasts a flat cross court backhand and finishes with a forehand drop shot, 30-30.

More massive hitting from Rybakina to earn a break point. Halep finds her first serve and Rybakina nets, deuce.

Halep does finally get on the board when Rybakina hits a backhand long.

04:01 PM

Halep* 0-3 Rybakina (*denotes next server)

Rybakina consolidates the break with more huge hitting from the baseline. She won 13 of the opening 17 points played so far.

03:57 PM

Halep 0-2 Rybakina* (*denotes next server)

Early problems for Halep as she slips to 0-30. But she recovers to 40-30 when Rybakina nets a forehand.

Huge forehand by Rybakina and she finishes with an overhead winner. Break point Rybakina when Halep double faults.

And she gets the early break with a deep forehand that Halep can't get back into play.

03:54 PM

First Set: Simona Halep* 0-1 Elena Rybakina (*denotes next server)

Ideal start to the match by Rybakina as she hits two winners to hold to love.

She's had aguably the best serve in the tournament this year.

03:50 PM

Here we go

02:34 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2022 semi-final between Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina.

Halep won the title in SW19 in 2019, but she missed the chance to defend her crown in 2020 because the tournament was cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She then missed a second opportunity last year because of an injured left calf.

"That was the perfect match of my life," Halep said of her straight-sets victory over Serena Williams three years ago. "Now I'm playing really well. I'm feeling confident that I feel the game the way I felt back then."

Halep, this year's No 16 seed, has extended her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches and reached the semi-finals for the third time by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The Romanian, who is making her 10th appearance at Wimbledon, is the only Grand Slam champion left in the women's tournament. She claimed the French Open in 2018 before taking the title at the All England Club the following year.

"I'm different. I play different. I play well now. All the matches were different than in 2019," Halep said. "I think every match I got a little bit better. I had tough opponents, and I did what I had to do every day."

Seventeenth seed Rybakina defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on No 1 Court in her quarter-final.

The 23-year-old Kazakh, who is playing at Wimbledon for only the second time in her career, lost in the fourth round last year.

Rybakina dropped her first set of the tournament but broke Tomljanovic early in the second and third sets. She finished the match with 15 aces.

"I think that the key, of course, is my serve, aggressive game," Rybakina said of the match against Halep. "She's a great champion. She's moving really well, reading the game. I just try to do my best, focus on things which I can control: my serve, my shots, emotions."