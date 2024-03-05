Simona Halep: Doping ban reduced for former Wimbledon champion

Simona Halep beat Serena Williams to win the Wimbledon women's singles in 2019

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep's four-year ban for doping has been reduced to nine months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The decision means Romanian former world number one Halep, 32, can return to tennis immediately.

She feared her career would be over if the original decision was upheld.

While her case was partially upheld, Cas ruled Halep "on the balance of probabilities" had not taken roxadustat intentionally.

Halep, who won the 2018 French Open and Wimbledon in 2019, always maintained her innocence after being charged with two separate doping offences.

She faced two charges: one for testing positive for roxadustat and another for irregularities in her athlete biological passport (ABP).

What did Cas say?

Halep tested positive for roxadustat - an anti-anaemia drug which stimulates the production of red blood cells in the body - at the US Open in August 2022.

An investigation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) concluded the contamination was likely to have come from a collagen supplement called Keto MCT.

"Having carefully considered all the evidence put before it, the Cas Panel determined that Ms Halep had established, on the balance of probabilities, that the roxadustat entered her body through the consumption of a contaminated supplement which she had used in the days shortly before 29 August 2022," it said.

"The roxadustat, as detected in her sample, came from that contaminated product.

"As a result, the CAS Panel determined that Ms Halep had also established, on the balance of probabilities, that her anti-doping rule violations were not intentional.

"Although the CAS Panel found that Ms Halep did bear some level of fault or negligence for her violations, as she did not exercise sufficient care when using the Keto MCT supplement, it concluded that she bore no significant fault or negligence."

Halep was charged with a second separate offence in May 2023 when irregularities were found in her athlete biological passport.

The ABP programme collects and compares biological data to spot discrepancies in an athlete's blood over time that suggest possible doping.

The three experts - Dr Jakob Morkeberg, Dr Laura Garvican-Lewis and Professor Giuseppe d'Onofrio - assessed 51 valid samples of Halep's blood and each concluded there was "likely doping".

Halep's defence suggested the irregularities spotted were caused by factors including blood loss during an operation and periods when she was not training.

Cas said it was "not comfortably satisfied" Halep had committed an offence and the panel "therefore dismissed that charge".

Is Halep's career back on track?

Halep, who has earned £32.2m in career prize money, is free to return to the WTA Tour after the nine-month ban was backdated.

She was charged with two offences by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which is responsible for testing within the sport, on 7 October 2022 and has not played since.

The backdated nine-month ban expired on 6 July, 2023.

Halep's results from 29 August, 2022 - when she gave a positive sample - 7 October 2022, along with her ranking points and prize money in this period, remain disqualified.

Before the Cas decision was announced on Tuesday, she conceded the four-year ban remaining in place would likely end her career.

But, speaking after the three-day appeal hearing in February, Halep said she was confident of clearing her name and making a return to tennis.

In the past few weeks, she has posted videos of on-court training sessions and now it looks likely one of the biggest names on the WTA Tour is set to compete again at the highest level.