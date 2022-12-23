Simon Yaxley: Tributes to BBC Radio Cumbria presenter

Simon Yaxley's other passion was drama and he performed at theatres in Cumbria and Lancashire

Tributes have been paid to BBC Radio Cumbria presenter Simon Yaxley who has died suddenly.

The 53-year-old was found at his home in Carlisle on Wednesday afternoon.

He had been a presenter and producer for the BBC for the last five years and also worked for commercial radio in the county.

BBC Radio Cumbria's executive producer Jonathan Morrell called Mr Yaxley a "real showman" who had "a great rapport with the audience".

Listeners and former colleagues have also paid tribute after the news was announced earlier.

"He was a very quiet man to a certain extent but on air a real showman, a great rapport with the audience, a nice man, a kind man, an absolute trooper, just a really great team member as well who would help everyone out," Mr Morrell added.

Friend and colleague John Pye, who had worked with Mr Yaxley at Lakeland Radio, paid tribute on BBC Radio Cumbria's Mike Zeller at Breakfast.

"As a shining light his character shone through," he said.

"He loved his interviews, he loved chatting to other people, and whatever he did in the world of radio he wanted it right."

As well as broadcasting, Mr Yaxley's other passion was drama, and he appeared in a number of performances at theatres in Cumbria and Lancashire.

