Simon wins seat on Kanesatake Council

·6 min read

The by-election that has rankled the community for months may have finally come to an end, with former grand chief Serge Otsi Simon elected as the newest Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chief.

Simon’s 105 votes in the January 21 contest to replace Teiawenhniseráhte Tomlinson, who resigned nearly a year ago, is more than the other two candidates combined. Shirley Bonspille won 55 votes and Lourena Montour garnered 42. Three ballots were considered spoiled. The 205 votes represents about a 10 percent turnout, according to PlanIt Consulting and Communications, the firm tasked with managing the by-election.

“I felt kind of vindicated. I felt relieved,” said Simon. “My community’s not that far gone. I hate to use those words, but lately the way I’ve been seeing people act, it goes beyond reason.”

While Simon may be more accustomed to being grand chief, he claims he does not see a big difference between that and his new role.

“I’m looking forward to, as a Council chief, putting my word on the table. ‘This is my opinion, my experience,’ and it’s up to the rest of the council as a majority to determine what they will choose,” said Simon.

But while Simon is now a sitting MCK chief – even, by coincidence, back in his old office space, now curiously empty – a 30-day window to contest the election results is underway.

“I can’t predict what will come in or what won’t come in,” said PlanIt’s Maris Jacobs, the election’s chief electoral officer.

“It has to violate something in the electoral code that’s written out in the document that we followed,” said Jacobs. The objections could also contest the results on the basis of counting procedures or other complaints relating to the validity of the results.

Objections would first be evaluated by PlanIt, but decisions can be appealed to the appeal board. Short of legal action, the appeal board’s decisions on any appeals during the current contestation phase are considered final, and PlanIt does not anticipate a continued involvement in the process after ruling on any objections that could be filed.

While this phase ordinarily represents a routine process, objections against Simon’s candidacy played a pivotal role in the by-election saga, raising questions about what could happen next.

Simon was the subject of all 11 contestations filed by Kanehsata’kehró:non in the lead-up to the original by-election date of September 24. These were rejected by PlanIt. However, shortly before the election, the appeal board that would have been responsible for reviewing appeals asked that the by-election be suspended.

This is not within the scope of the appeal board’s authority, according to PlanIt, but after the appeal board consulted MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille, he called PlanIt and requested that the by-election be put on hold, which the consulting firm accepted.

A battle ensued that played out in Council and at ad-hoc community meetings in the weeks that followed. In the end, a band council resolution (BCR) from a quorum of MCK chiefs restarted the by-election after they convinced PlanIt of their legal authority to do so.

“I look back and I see what I had to go through just to go through what should have been a simple process,” said Simon. “I’m glad I stuck with it. Now I have the opportunity to show the community that my intentions have always been for the progress of our community, especially the kids.”

Despite the well-known enmity between Bonspille and Simon, an initial meeting on Monday passed without incident despite worries expressed by Simon that he would encounter serious resistance.

“It was, if not polite, civil,” said MCK chief Brant Etienne of the Monday meeting. “You could tell there was a little bit of trying to have a last word on stuff a bit. That was about it. Overall there hasn’t really been any interaction other than that since then.”

The weekly Council meeting scheduled for the next day was cancelled.

Etienne backed up claims by Simon that the distribution of portfolios has arisen as an issue, with Bonspille seeming to assign and redistribute them at his own discretion without consulting at least some of the chiefs being impacted.

The subject is expected to be broached at the next weekly meeting of Council

“A lot of it comes down to portfolios because he tries to use that as a mechanism to try and punish or reward people and get control of stuff that he wants,” said Etienne.

Bonspille did not reply to an interview request for this article.

Despite the lack of confrontation, Etienne worries that there may not be a strong prospect of a reset in Council relations and procedures, which have been rancorous in recent months. However, he is hopeful the by-election is now behind them.

“I’m happy. It was a big shadow over everything,” he said. “The constant wonder if there’s going to be more interference and how the heck are we going to deal with this, what’s going to be the new problem thrown in front of us. It seems to have gone on without a hitch.”

Etienne noted the uncertainty regarding contestations, but he is pleased so far with how things have gone.

“The community’s had their voice. They’ve had their chance to have their say. Hopefully there isn’t more drama, and we’ll see,” he said.

It is unknown to what extent bickering over the status of the by-election may have contributed to a low voter turnout.

Community member Jasmin Gunn, who voted, questions the validity of the estimated number of eligible voters – over 2,000 – but agrees relatively few Kanehsata’kehró:non chose to participate.

“There was a very low turnout of voters, which could be attributed to a lack of confidence in the voting system entirely or the clumsy way that the election was ‘advertised’ and pushed to happen,” said Gunn.

“Once it was decided that it was going forward, I would rather my voice be heard with a vote than not cast a vote at all. Action is better than apathy. In this case it seems we continue to make the same mistakes,” she said, referring to indifference.

Jacobs stated a belief that the Custom Electoral Code that governs Kanesatake elections could be clearer in terms of laying out procedures and step-by-step actions.

“We did what we could with what we had, and I’ll leave it at that,” she said.

gmbankuti@gmail.com

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Prescott, Cowboys stuck in divisional-round rut another year

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — For all the progress of the first road playoff victory in 30 years, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys still can't get out of their divisional-round rut. Now they have another year to think about it. “They're all independent,” the Dallas quarterback said after dropping to 0-3 in divisional games, almost half of the record seven consecutive losses in this round for the Cowboys. “You can’t take one from the other or think about that. But all I can think about right now is thi

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Jokic returns to Nuggets in New Orleans after 2-game absence

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver's starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets' previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring. The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He's averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. His return comes against a Pelicans squad missing two if its top offensive players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Pelicans coach Willie Green said before tipoff that if Jokic re

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.