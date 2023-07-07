Simon Pegg Says Watching Tom Cruise Stunts a ‘Terrifying Experience’ (Video)

Audiences have seen Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt do all manner of death-defying stunts while filming the various installments of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. In Cruise’s latest, “Dead Reckoning Part One” the actor’s biggest stunt involves him motorcycling off a cliff before parachuting into a chasm onto a moving train. To say it’s overwhelming to watch is an understatement.

For actor Simon Pegg, who has played Hunt’s go-to tech man Benji for five films now, the fear for the actor never goes away. “No one ever thinks about the people that have to stand by and watch him do this stuff,” Pegg told TheWrap.

Because, by this point, the “Mission: Impossible” team has bonded as a family and, for the actor, watching Cruise do all manner of dangerous things stresses out cast members who are witnessing their friend take the plunge. “This is my fifth film and I’ve seen Tom do a lot of stunts,” Pegg said. “Every single time it’s a terrifying experience for us watching, as his friends.”

But there’s no stopping now, according to Pegg, because the franchise (and Cruise, specifically) aren’t content to rest on their laurels. The goal is to always take things one step further. And before you go to label Cruise as insane for doing all the things he’s done, Pegg disagrees. “He trains hard. He’s committed. He’s not crazy,” said Pegg. “People say, ‘Oh, he’s crazy.’ He’s not crazy. He is the opposite of crazy. He is the most diligent and careful guy. He makes sure everything’s safe because it’s not just his safety he’s dealing with. Other people are involved in this.”

It never alleviates the fear, though. “There are so many variables that can happen on the day,” said Pegg. “And in those moments when we’re waiting to hear the radio or his chute opening, or whatever. It can be absolutely terrifying.”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theaters July 12.

