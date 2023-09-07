Simon Pegg pays tribute to musician dad John Beckingham

Actor Simon Pegg has described his jazz musician father John Beckingham as a "loveable man", following his death at the age of 77.

The Brockworth-born actor and screenwriter paid tribute to his dad on BBC Radio Gloucestershire earlier.

"Music was such an important part of my relationship with dad. I always marvelled at his passion," he added.

Mr Beckingham, who was a well-known and popular musician from Gloucester, died after a short illness.

His son, known for his roles in films including Hot Fuzz and the Mission Impossible series, said music had always been his father's passion and played a big role in both of their lives.

Mr Pegg, 53, said: "He was a face on the Gloucester music scene.

"He was such a loveable man, beloved by many.

"A lot of the time we would be listening to music, he'd introduce me to stuff.

"He played a song by Randy Newman to me once to show me how it felt having to leave me as a child, which I know was difficult for him.

"The way he'd articulate that was through a song.

"I remember bursting out crying. That's a song I will always remember."

Mr Pegg told BBC show Desert Island Discs during a recent appearance that his father was once in a band called Pendulum, who made it to the final of the television show Opportunity Knocks in 1975, before losing out to eventual winner Pam Ayres.

"That was a huge deal, that night dad was on the show," Mr Pegg said.

"It meant something then, to be on TV.

"They were a show band, so they played That's the Way I Like It," he added.

Mr Beckingham played in many bands over the years and was a regular contributor to BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk