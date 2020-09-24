Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's Truth Seekers premieres October 30

From Digital Spy

Shaun of the Dead stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are back together doing what they do best in new series Truth Seekers – blending horror with a big dose of comedy.

The new Amazon Prime Video series has now been confirmed for release just in time for Halloween on October 30 in a brand new trailer, which sees Frost's paranormal investigator face all manner of "malevolent entities".

The show follows his character and a team as they set out to film supernatural occurrences and share them via their online channel.

Truth Seekers dropped a shorter trailer back in July, though the fuller one gives us a much closer look at the characters, including Pegg's paranoid boss (and his terrible wig), as well as Malcolm McDowell, Emma D'Arcy and Samson Kayo's parts.

The series' synopsis reads: "As they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race."

Pegg himself teased back in 2018: "Each episode is going to be an adventure, a potential haunting or something.

"It'll start as a very parochial idea, a very small business venture for these people, but it will expand as the series goes on to be something far more global. It's a language everyone understands, the mystery of the unknown.

"Shaun of the Dead was a very parochial story set in North London and somehow it managed to get this global reach because everyone understands the language of zombie movies."

Truth Seekers will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 30.

