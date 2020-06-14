Simon Pegg was "irked" over Star Trek role

From Digital Spy

Simon Pegg has a lot to thank J.J. Abrams for when it comes to boosting his blockbuster career, but he had a slightly unusual reaction to being offered the role of Scotty in Star Trek.

The actor first worked with the Star Wars director inMission: Impossible 3 before landing the role of the Starship Enterprise engineer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And although he was naturally delighted to take on such an iconic character, he was kind of hoping he'd be offered the role over dinner. Not in a casual email.

Photo credit: Paramount

"I got off an airplane, a flight from New York back to London. And opened my phone and there was an email from J.J. and it said ‘Do you want to play Scotty?’ And I was almost annoyed by that," he told Cinemablend.

"The tenacity of it irked me," he laughed. "Because you can’t just throw the ball into my court like that and expect me to smash it back. I need some time to think about it.

"But of course three or four days later I was like ‘Yes, of course!’ But it just felt like such a, like he was just handing me this massive opportunity, and I wanted dinner and a movie."

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic - Getty Images

Related: Star Trek star Simon Pegg addresses whether fourth film could happen

It was a different story for his short part as Unkar Plutt in Star Wars, however, with actor being offered the role over dinner this time.

"Oddly when he did he offered me the role in Star Wars, he did take me out to dinner and offer me over dinner. [sic]"

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like