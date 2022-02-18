Simon Nellist: Brit mauled to death in Sydney wouldn’t want shark killed, family say

Simon Nellist (Facebook)

The family of an RAF veteran killed by a great white shark in Sydney have insisted that he wouldn’t have wanted the beast killed.

Simon Nellist, 35, originally from Penzance, in Cornwall, was killed while swimming at Buchan Point, near Little Bay, on Wednesday.

He had previously served two tours in Afghanistan was due to marry fiancee Jessie Ho this summer.

Simon Nellist with Jessie Ho on an Australian beach (Facebook)

Authorities launched a drone and set traps for the shark but but were unable to locate it.

Mr Nellist’s aunt Jacqui Seager, 62, told Mail Online: “I don’t think Simon would want the shark to be killed. He loved nature.

“This isn’t the first time he’s gone out and seen them but he would still go out swimming. That’s brave.”

She added: “This is just a freak accident. It shows you can’t take life for granted.

“His mum said how could he return from the frontline unscathed to then go to Australia, go out for a swim and get killed.”

Drum lines, which are used to bait sharks, have been set up near the attack site.

A great white shark (Getty Images)

Mr Nellist’s death came weeks before ‘smart’ drum lines used to bait and catch large sharks were reportedly due to be installed.

The traps are controversial as sharks and other wildlife have died in them.

Weeks before his death Mr Nellist wrote a post on Facebook in which he said the lines “protected no-one” and “need to go”.

The diving instructor, who moved to Australia about six years ago, was killed while training for a weekend charity swim event.

There was speculation that the shark may have thought Mr Nellist was a seal because he was reportedly wearing a black wetsuit.

He is the first person to die in a shark attack in Sydney in 59 years.