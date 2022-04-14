Simon Miller's First Swimwear Campaign Is Dripped in Drag

Los Angeles-based brand Simon Miller is adding a new swimwear category to its luxury lifestyle catalog. Known for its vibrant and nostalgic take on fashion, the label launched the '70s-inspired swim collection just in time for summertime shenanigans. The fun and vibrant campaign stars drag queen Jonnie Reinhart and model Sarah Holt.

Simon Miller's new swim line features nine bathing suits. The Linkky One Piece ($245 USD) is available in three bright prints with high cut sides for some cheeky fun. The Bwai Bikini Top and Bwai Bikini Bottoms (both $118 USD) are sold separately and come in three different summer-ready prints. For those who love serving luxurious poolside looks, each of the swimsuits has a matching sarong and beach towel to complete the aesthetic.

Shop all of your summer essentials from tote bags to swimsuits on Simon Miller's website.