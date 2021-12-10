Simon Miller Pre-Fall 2022
Simon Miller chief executive officer and creative director Chelsea Hansford is looking to go out for pre-fall and her latest collection, called “The Hustle,” sees her catch disco fever. Marking a diversion from the laid back lifestyle that has taken hold due to the pandemic, Hansford is musing on a customer with a vibrant life post-COVID-19.
The Look: A disco party, ’70s-themed collection full of saturated colors and prints, offering languid silhouettes and supersized accessories to take her girl from day to night.
More from WWD
Boston Consulting Group Discusses Luxury and the Young Consumer
Lycra Takes Hold of Digital Experiences Through New Customer Portal
Quote of Note: “There’s so much changing in the world now, we’ve gone from two years of comfort looks, now we want to go out in a big way,” Hansford said, adding that she wanted to center pre-fall around statement pieces for a type of modern power girl dressing.
Key Pieces: Silver trenchcoat, slinky satin slipdresses, neon-colored printed swim, Deco striped separates, lime-colored knit capri pants with matching top, several show-stopping sequined styles.
Accessories: Bright colors and platform shoes finished off the looks — strappy sandals, bubble clogs, puffy bags, crossbodies, disco ball earrings, lady-like mules, pill box clutch and top handle bags.
Takeaway: Brightly colored and full of textures, pre-fall sees Hansford again widen the Simon Miller world with options for parties and day dressing with the same whimsy the brand is known for in its accessories.
Launch Gallery: Simon Miller Pre-Fall 2022
Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.