Simon Miller Pre-Fall 2022

Simon Miller chief executive officer and creative director Chelsea Hansford is looking to go out for pre-fall and her latest collection, called “The Hustle,” sees her catch disco fever. Marking a diversion from the laid back lifestyle that has taken hold due to the pandemic, Hansford is musing on a customer with a vibrant life post-COVID-19.

The Look: A disco party, ’70s-themed collection full of saturated colors and prints, offering languid silhouettes and supersized accessories to take her girl from day to night.

Quote of Note: “There’s so much changing in the world now, we’ve gone from two years of comfort looks, now we want to go out in a big way,” Hansford said, adding that she wanted to center pre-fall around statement pieces for a type of modern power girl dressing.

Key Pieces: Silver trenchcoat, slinky satin slipdresses, neon-colored printed swim, Deco striped separates, lime-colored knit capri pants with matching top, several show-stopping sequined styles.

Accessories: Bright colors and platform shoes finished off the looks — strappy sandals, bubble clogs, puffy bags, crossbodies, disco ball earrings, lady-like mules, pill box clutch and top handle bags.

Takeaway: Brightly colored and full of textures, pre-fall sees Hansford again widen the Simon Miller world with options for parties and day dressing with the same whimsy the brand is known for in its accessories.

