Simon Leviev from Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' banned from Tinder and Match

Simon Leviev, who is the focus of Netflix's movie "Tinder Swindler," has been banned from the dating app and others, following allegations he scammed women. Per the film, "It is estimated he has swindled $10 million from victims across the globe."

Leviev is also banned from dating sites including Match.com, OkCupid and Hinge, all owned by parent company Match Group Inc.

In an email, Tinder confirmed to USA TODAY that Leviev and any of his known aliases are no longer active on the account.

Leviev was banned from Tinder in 2019 and attempted to create an account again in 2021, according to Tinder.

The so-called "Tinder swindler" was expelled from Athens, Greece, on July 1, 2019.

The documentary, which was released Feb. 2, alleged that Leviev would match with women,tell them he was the son of a billionaire and take them on luxury trips around Europe. He would later trick the women into believing he was in trouble and needed money, and then never repaid them.

Pernilla Sjöholm, who befriended Leviev and was featured in the show, said she was relieved he was banned from the app.

“These fraudsters and scammers are a serious threat,” Sjöholm told The Wall Street Journal, adding she was “happy to have been a part of shedding light on this issue.”

Just before the documentary was released, Tinder published tips on how to spot scammers and advised people to never send money to people who avoid meeting in person.

“Romance scammers prey on individuals who are already making themselves vulnerable in looking for love and can be hard to spot," the fact sheet included.

