Simon Kinberg Script ‘Here Comes The Flood’ Drawing Offers

EXCLUSIVE: There’s more than one hot script out there tonight. The latest is Here Comes The Flood, Simon Kinberg’s first original screenplay since Mr. and Mrs. Smith. I am told that there are multiple offers coming in for what is an elevated, character-driven love-story heist movie with big movie star roles.

Kinberg and Audrey Chon, President of Genre Films, are both producing. Deadline revealed earlier this evening that heavy bidding was happening on Ball and Chain, a package that seems headed for Netflix with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starring and Emily V. Gordon scripting.

Kinberg has a January release date for 355, the global spy thriller 355 that he hatched with Jessica Chastain for Universal, FilmNation and Freckle Films, and at Apple he has an untitled tentpole sci-fi series inspired by HG Wells’ The War of the Worlds. He and David Weil (The Hunt) teamed to write the first few episodes and they are exec producing. The concept has evolved enough that it won’t be named after that famed public domain sci-fi property.

CAA-repped Kinberg exited Fox after it was acquired by Disney. There, the films he produced included The Martian and Logan.

