Simon Harmer's toil exposes gulf in class at Test level

Tim Wigmore
·4 min read
Simon Harmer's toil exposes gulf in class at Test level - GETTY IMAGES
In the 1980s, it was Vivian Richards, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner; in the 1990s Brian Lara, Allan Donald and Courtney Walsh; in the 2000s, Shane Warne, Mushtaq Ahmed and Muttiah Muralitharan.

But in the 2010s, the tag of most coveted overseas player in county cricket belonged to Simon Harmer, the architect of two championship titles in his first three years with Essex. An hour before the second day at Emirates Old Trafford, Sir Andrew Strauss’s High Performance Review consultation document was published. Buried on page 12 was a compelling explanation for England’s travails against spin.

The table showed that, from 2014-22, spinners in English domestic first-class cricket bowled a lower proportion of overs than in any of the top eight Test nations: a paltry 22 per cent.

Amid this general retrenchment of spin bowling in the championship, Harmer has done more than anyone else to keep the flame alive. Since 2017, he has taken more than twice as many wickets as any other spinner: 349 at an average of just 20.7 apiece, remarkable considering the lack of assistance that the county game provides spinners. In the championship, each Harmer scalp has come four runs cheaper than each wicket for Jack Leach, England’s first-choice spinner.

Little wonder that some urged England to tempt Harmer to qualify to play for them. And no wonder that, when Harmer could no longer play as a Kolpak in domestic cricket – one unlikely consequence of Brexit – Essex retained him as an overseas player, while South Africa welcomed him into the fold.

Harmer’s selection for the second Test, as a second spinner alongside Keshav Maharaj, was not merely an audacious gambit by South Africa to break up a four-pronged pace attack that had not even needed 90 overs to bowl England out twice during the opening Test. On another level, Harmer’s selection felt a little like a referendum on spin bowling in county cricket – and whether being the number one spinner in the championship translates into thriving at Test level.

The upshot was that the sight of Harmer bowling in Manchester was accompanied by unusual intrigue and expectation for an overseas orthodox finger spinner.

His deeds in county cricket mean that, in a South African side largely bereft of stardust, to England fans he is arguably the most well-known Proteas player beyond Kagiso Rabada. When it was South Africa’s turn to bowl on the first day, Harmer was initially restricted to the classic off-spinner’s treatment: a token over before the end of the session, the final of the day.

But on the second day, he was afforded an extended bowl – a 15-over spell from the Brian Statham End, either side of lunch. During his near seven-year exile from international cricket, Harmer has not been shy about trumpeting his credentials.  “As far as I’m concerned, I’m the best off-spinner in the world,” he declared last year. While it was not quite a judgment that was endorsed on the pitch, or in Harmer’s figures of one for 73 from 23 overs. Harmer pulled out of his delivery stride several times, not quite settling into the same easy rhythm as for Essex. Several times he overpitched, most egregiously with a delivery so full that it was no-balled for height, which Ben Foakes pulled through midwicket for four.

It was a performance that, in its own way, raised more questions than answers. At the Gabba in December, England erred in their team selection – picking Leach on a ground that is a notorious graveyard for finger spinners. This original mistake irrevocably led to a second: batting first in conditions that favoured seam bowling.

Harmer’s selection felt a little like a referendum on spin bowling in county cricket - AFP
For South Africa here, it has been much the same. Picking two spinners effectively boxed the side into batting first, no matter how sepulchral the skies on day one.

The elevation of Harmer, an acknowledgement of his outstanding previous record at the ground, ignored that England only possess one left-hander – Ben Stokes – in their top seven; throughout his first-class career, Harmer averages seven more against right-handers than left-handers. South Africa’s thinking simply jarred with the basic principle of doing what the opposition wanted least.

England would have bowled first too and, we can be sure, would not have relished batting against an attack including Marco Jansen alongside the other three seamers.

By disintegrating for 151 on the first day, South Africa’s batsmen created a real risk that a side picked for the fourth innings will not be able to bowl in it.

The more interesting question is what Harmer’s display said about the County Championship.

While conditions were far from ideal for a spinner, there were some real signs of turn; Harmer has spent most of his championship career thriving in conditions far less conducive to his art, and Maharaj looked a greater threat. For the past six years, Harmer has been comfortably the best spinner in England; on this evidence, he is not the best in South Africa.

