Simon Harmer helps Essex into strong position against Gloucestershire

PA Sport Staff
·4 min read
Simon Harmer picked up five wickets in a dominant Essex bowling display as they skittled Gloucestershire out for 136 on day one of their LV= County Championship match at Chelmsford.

The South African finished with figures of five for 44 with Graeme Van Buuren top scoring for the visitors with 36, Jamie Porter chipped in with a couple of wickets while Aaron Beard and Matt Critchley also claimed one each.

Essex also laid down the gauntlet with the bat after the innings break as Sir Alastair Cook and Tom Westley took them to a score of 127 for the loss of just one wicket at the close. Cook posted an unbeaten 61, including nine fours and Westley reached his half century to put them in a comfortable position heading into day two.

Alastair Cook and Tim Westley took Essex to 127-1

Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy notched a debut first-class hundred to help his side to a score of 297 for five at the close of day one against Lancashire at the Trafalgar Road Ground.

Goldsworthy walked to the crease with the West Country outfit on 77 for three and after Tom Lammonby departed, he was able to form a 145-run partnership with 18-year-old and fellow debutant James Rew to put ninth-placed Somerset in a healthy position going into the second day against the high flying Lancs side.

Tom Alsop helped himself to a century as Sussex finished day one on 407 for four against Leicestershire.

The 26-year-old finished on 150 before he was caught by Callum Parkinson off the bowling of Colin Ackermann but some bad news also came for the home side after captain Tom Haines retired injured after sustaining a fracture of a bone in his left hand which will keep him out for the next six weeks.

Durham’s Chris Rushworth was in fine form on the day of his 36th birthday after he picked up seven wickets on day one of their Division Two clash with Derbyshire.

Nottinghamshire v Durham – LV= Insurance County Championship – Day Four – Trent Bridge
Chris Rushworth took seven wickets on his birthday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rushworth finished with figures of seven for 44 but a century not out effort from Leus Du Plooy (122*) and Anuj Dal, who fell 10 runs short of a ton of his own, took Derbyshire to a respectable total of 283.

Durham finished the day with the bat and stuck a couple of runs on the board from just one over before close of play was signalled.

Brett Hutton claimed four wickets for Nottinghamshire as they bowled Glamorgan out for 318 on day one at Sophia Gardens.

On a day where batters seemed to find a way to get themselves out after being set, only Sam Northeast managed to climb past the 50 mark but they still breached the 300-mark as Nottinghamshire saw out the remaining nine overs of the day and will start the second day on 19 for the loss of no wickets.

After an opening stand of 63, Warwickshire collapsed to 217 all out against Hampshire as Kyle Abbott stood out for the bowling side with a five-for.

Far from his usual style, Dom Sibley crashed a 56-ball fifty as Warwickshire started strong but the only other notable contributor came in the middle order as Nathan McAndrew made 63 before being caught by Ian Holland, bowled by Abbott.

Hampshire’s reply was far from an easy ride as they also finished the day on 42 for three on a day mostly dominated by the bowlers.

Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth notched his second County Championship century alongside a Jonny Tattersall maiden ton as Yorkshire strolled to 364 for five against Surrey.

Surrey will have work to do as the pair go into day two still unbeaten with Lyth on 152 off 265 balls while Tattersall clocked up 104 from 218.

The visitors Surrey were well placed when Matthew Waite was dismissed with Yorkshire on 125 for five but a 239 run partnership between Lyth and Tattersall swung the advantage in Yorkshire’s favour.

Middlesex were bowled out for 188 and most of the running was made from Tom Helm who made an unbeaten 50 while Luke Hollman made 62 as 15 wickets tumbled on day one against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire would have been happy with their efforts but the batting was far from great after they tumbled to 49 for five before Ed Barnard (33*) and Gareth Roderick (18*) steadied the ship somewhat with an unbeaten partnership of 51 to finish the day.

Emilio Gay slapped a century on Northamptonshire’s way to 303 all out against Kent at the Spitfire Ground.

The visitors endured a collapse after the visitors lost Ricardo Vasconcelos with the first ball of the day and Ryan Rickelton but having reached 205 for two, they lost their next eight wickets for 98 runs.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Wade Redden rejoins Ottawa Senators as development coach

    OTTAWA — Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden is back with the team as a player development coach. The Senators said Monday that Redden would join the team at its annual development camp, which is being held this week at the Canadian Tire Centre. Redden, Ottawa's top pick (No. 2 overall) in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, played parts of 11 seasons with the Senators and is the franchise’s all-time leader in plus/minus rating (plus-159), ranks fourth in games (838), fifth in points (410) and s

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Predators agree to 8-year extension with Filip Forsberg

    Filip Forsberg is sticking around in Nashville.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55