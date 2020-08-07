Simon Fuller announces TikTok partnership to find new pop group

Media mogul Simon Fuller has teamed up with TikTok to find the world’s next “music supergroup”, it has been announced.

Fuller, the creator of TV hits such as Pop Idol and founder of XIX Entertainment, and the popular video-sharing app are hoping to “discover the most talented music performers on TikTok and create a first-of-its-kind global music collective”.

An in-app audition process will be hoping to discover “extraordinary undiscovered artists to earn a spot in the innovative group”.

Simon Fuller is the creator of hit TV formats like Pop Idol and So You Think You Can Dance (PA) More

Fuller said: “TikTok has empowered self-expression and creativity and captured the hearts and minds of hundreds of millions of passionate users.

“The next generation of pop stars have eagerly embraced the platform.

“With the help of the TikTok audience, I will bring together a line-up of incredible artists to shape the next level of pop fandom.

“This will be the most connected pop group ever, thriving on every platform and sharing their talent and positive energy with the world.”

Creator, producer and entrepreneur Fuller, who managed the Spice Girls, has also been instrumental in guiding the careers of global stars including David and Victoria Beckham, tennis ace Andy Murray, Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and singer Annie Lennox.

He founded XIX Entertainment in 2010.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer said: “It’s been nothing short of awe-inspiring to see the extraordinary musical talent – from up-and-coming artists to superstars like Lizzo, J-Lo and Justin Bieber – that shows up on TikTok every day and inspires even more creativity around the world”.

“Together with Simon Fuller, we have the opportunity to find the next stars, many of whom are on TikTok today, and empower them to become a cultural phenomenon”.

TikTok’s global head of music Ole Obermann said the short-form mobile video app was “shaping culture, supercharging music discovery, and fast-tracking artists on to the charts”.

Obermann added: “We’re delighted to partner with Simon Fuller as we continue to support emerging talent and build TikTok as the premiere artist development and discovery platform.

“Simon’s unrivalled track record of identifying and nurturing musical talent is a perfect fit with our mission at TikTok.”

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has risen to popularity in the last two years as users have embraced the chance to produce short, catchy videos to music.

It has been in news headlines of late as US president Donald Trump ordered a ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat.