Simon Cowell's Son Eric, 8, Looks All Grown Up as He Joins Dad at 'America's Got Talent' Finale

Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is sharing the spotlight with his son!

The TV personality, 62, walked the red carpet ahead of America's Got Talent season 17 finale Tuesday night alongside his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their 8-year-old son Eric.

The family of three posed for photos on the carpet together, with Cowell pointing to his son in one of the sweet pictures.

For the special event, Eric wore a blue polo with jeans and a pair of Nike sneakers while his dad opted for his signature plain black t-shirt. Silverman looked chic in a dark red one-shoulder dress that featured a cutout on the side.

Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell Says Parenthood Brought Out His Softer Side: I 'Adore' My Son

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, Cowell opened up about how becoming a parent changed his life forever.

Host Kelly Clarkson said she thought it was sweet that the famously gruff critic was working on a series of children's books about imaginary animals with his young son.

The father-son duo announced in February 2020 that they had inked a publishing deal with Hachette Children's Group for a seven-book series called Wishfits about these "magical and unusual" creatures, Deadline reported.

"It's been brilliant," Cowell said of the project. "I never thought I would do something like this."

"I love that. That's the juxtaposition of you doing this is so great for me. You're like a different dude with a child," Clarkson said with a laugh, before backtracking and clarifying, "I think the vulnerable little side of you came out when you had a kid."

"Maybe," Cowell said. "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt, Kelly, I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it … until I saw the scan of him for the first time."