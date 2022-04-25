Simon Cowell Sets The Record Straight On 'Retirement' Rumours

Simon Cowell (Photo: Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images)

Simon Cowell has set the record straight on rumours he is considering retiring.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge recently admitted he had scaled back his work schedule amid “burnout” fears, but has now insisted he is not stepping back from the limelight.

Speaking to his ex-girlfriend Terri Seymour on Extra TV, Simon said: “I think there is some confusion… What am I going to do if I retire? Because I don’t play golf… I’d be bored out of my mind.

He added: “Look… I have this job here and in England, and if something good comes up, I’d do it. It’s just about having more choice, I think.”

Simon also told The Mirror, he “considers” retirement, but knows he would soon tire of it.

He said: “We all consider it, of course. But then again, what am I gonna do? Ever since I started work, I have tried to go without a schedule.

“It was always like, ‘If you’ve got a good idea and you believe in it, just try and make it work’.”

Simon with David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden on Britain's Got Talent (Photo: Guy Levy/ITV)

Simon was recently forced to take a break from his work commitments after breaking his back in a bike accident, undergoing six hours of surgery which included having a metal rod inserted.

He later claimed he was “lucky to survive”, admitting he deliberately withheld the severity of his condition from the public, claiming it was “a lot worse than people thought”.

“I didn’t talk about it too much at the time,” he told OK! magazine. “I kept a lot back. It was a lot worse than people thought. I had a lot of long-term nerve damage as well.

“It’s been a long haul but I’m almost healed and I’m being very careful about what I do. But at least now I can actually play football with [eight-year-old son] Eric.”

Having now almost recovered completely, Simon is now back in action in the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent, which returned to our screens earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

