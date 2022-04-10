Simon Cowell Says He Looked 'Like Something Out Of A Horror Film' After Going 'A Bit Too Far' With Fillers

Simon Cowell (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)
Simon Cowell has said he looked “like something out of a horror film” after going “a bit too far” with facial fillers.

The Britain’s Got Talent star has been open about having cosmetic procedures in the past, but now says there is “zero” filler in his face after realising “enough was enough”.

Simon said in an interview with The Sun: “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognise it as me first of all.

“Eric [Simon’s son] was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”

He continued: “There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other.

“But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tonnes of water.”

Simon pictured back in 2018 (Photo: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)
In 2019, Simon admitted he had also overdone Botox in the past, revealing he and fellow BGT judge Amanda Holden would laugh at their appearances over the years.

Speaking to The Mirror he said: “I love watching ‘the Botox years’. All of us are like, ‘Christ, we had a lot that year. Not so much that year… maybe a bit too much that year’.

“You know, the old clips of us are hysterical. Amanda’s always like, ‘What was I thinking?’. I said, ‘Well, I don’t look a lot better.’”

In 2018, Simon revealed that he’d undergone a non-surgical “sewing bioplastic-infused thread” face-lift, which he admitted “hurt like hell”.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

