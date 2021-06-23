Simon Cowell Returns With New Musical Game Show Format ‘Walk The Line’

Veteran producer and reality TV judge Simon Cowell will return to U.K. broadcaster ITV with musical game show format “Walk The Line.”

The format sees musical acts take to the stage to perform, as well as a panel of judges headed up by Simon Cowell. The top two performers of the evening then face a decision in their bid to be crowned champion — to either go home with a cash prize, or walk the line and play on. Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

More from Variety

The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot, with a high stake ‘stay or play’ moment at the end of each show. Each night, the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash-out prize.

The format is co-produced and co-developed by Syco Entertainment and Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, and the team behind ITV hits including “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” and “Love Island.”

“America’s Got Talent” judge and Syco chief Cowell was hospitalized last year after a bike accident. He has since recovered.

The six-part series will debut on ITV and streamer ITV Hub later in the year. Global roll-out for the project will be handled by ITV Studios.

Simon Cowell said: “I am thrilled to be working with Lifted Entertainment and ITV on this new project. We wanted to develop a show which will give the contestants a life-changing cash prize if they win. Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision: either cash out then and there or stay in the contest to compete again the following night and have a chance to claim the huge prize. It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV. I’m very excited at giving musical talent the opportunity to transform their lives like never before.”

Story continues

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment, added: “The format Syco and Lifted Entertainment have created has all the makings of quintessential game show entertainment, but with a compelling twist thrown in each show. It’s great to be continuing our working relationship with Simon and I look forward to introducing this edge of your seat musical game show to viewers later in the year.”

Angela Jain, managing director of Lifted Entertainment, said: “It’s hugely exciting to be partnering with Syco on this terrific yet simple to understand and dramatic idea. We have spent some months developing the idea with them and have had a blast. We want to produce a show that looks and feels different and cannot wait for viewers to see it.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.