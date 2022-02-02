Simon Cowell is recovering after breaking arm in e-bike accident

Simon Cowell is going to be all right after breaking his arm during an accident involving his electric bike.

PEOPLE reports that, according to a source, the America's Got Talent judge was hospitalized in London recently after falling off of the bike.

"He fell off his bike and broke his arm. He's absolutely fine," the source told the outlet, adding that Cowell, 62, is already back at home recovering. According to a report by The Sun, who was the first to report the news alongside a photo of the TV star in a bright yellow cast, the accident in question happened last Thursday when he hit a wet patch on the road and went over the handlebars.

This is not the first time Cowell has been hospitalized following an accident on an electric bicycle. In August 2020, he broke his back and had to have surgery after testing out his bike at his home in Malibu, Calif.

Next up for Cowell is America's Got Talent: Extreme, which NBC promises will feature "the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can't be confined to a theater stage." Cowell, who created the spin-off series, will serve as judge with WWE star Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. Extreme will be hosted by AGT host Terry Crews. AGT: Extreme will premiere Monday, Feb. 21 at 8/7c.

Representatives for Cowell did not immediately reply to EW's request for comment.

