Simon Cowell is right – this legendary Korean beauty product really does work

Simon Cowell’s already well-documented beauty regime (he makes no secret of his past use of Botox and fillers) has apparently expanded to include the Instagram-famous face mask from Korean skincare brand Hanacure. It’s one which promises “instant tightening and brightening and the reversal of numerous signs of ageing including wrinkles and loss of elasticity”. Cowell is so taken with it that he has apparently been recommending it to friends and colleagues.

Hanacure’s All-in-One Facial mask (which works out at £25 per session) is legendary within the beauty industry for creating instant “glass-like” skin. You’re supposed to do it once a week for four weeks to get the full-on effect. At one point, the cult-status masks were completely sold out and near impossible to get your hands on. Beloved by celebrities – Drew Barrymore and January Jones are also fans – the Hanacure ethos is inspired by the lotus flower which, according to the brand, blooms every morning. The premise for the mask is that “Your skin will mirror the lotus flower in that it will be ‘reborn’ with each and every use”.

Drew Barrymore using the Hanacure mask - XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

I remember trying it not long after it was launched in 2017 and the results are impressive – my skin definitely looked brighter and more glowy after one session – but it is undeniably a bit of a faff to use.

You have to mix together a lifting serum with a gelling solution, shake like a martini for about 30 seconds, then apply the thick gel. You then have to wait about 30 minutes for the magic to happen. The brand’s trademarked Octolift reacts with the carbon dioxide in the air and creates a tight and tingly feeling. It’s a bit uncomfortable and sensitive skin can go a bit red. But once this subsides, expect a brighter, glowier complexion – which is what Korean skincare is all about.

The Hanacure all-in-one facial mask

Korean beauty has, to be fair, brought us some of the most popular beauty trends of all time for glowing skin, including sheet masks, overnight sleeping masks, BB Cream and the indefatigable 10-step skin routine. Beauty shops in Seoul are as popular as Starbucks in London. Charlotte Cho, founder of online Soko Glam, which specialises in Korean beauty products, explains that Korean traditions are at the heart of the country’s beauty philosophy, and good skincare is embedded into Korean culture.

“At a young age,” she says, “Korean children are taught the importance of moisturising, exfoliating, cleansing the skin thoroughly and protecting the skin with SPF (sun protection factor).” And these beauty traditions are passed through generations. These traditions are coupled with innovative technologies, and the result is some seriously effective skincare. Here’s my pick of the best.

The 6 Best Korean Skincare Products for Glowing Skin

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, £26.50 (Sephora)

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Sounds like a French brand, but is in fact Korean. Kate Moss and Kate Hudson are fans. This overnight, hydrating gel mask absorbs really quickly into the skin to hydrate while you sleep to wake up with dewy looking skin.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, £31 (Cultbeauty)

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

A vitamin enriched serum without any glitter or mica to give the skin a glass-like almost wet glow appearance. Use under or on top of makeup for the appearance of glass-like skin.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum, £60.90

Sulwahsoo First Care Activating Serum

A bottle is sold every 10 seconds worldwide. Makes the skin look more awake and radiant and leaves it with a lovely glow. Great under makeup too.

Thank You Farmer Sun Protect Water Sun Cream SPF50, £22

Thank You Farmer SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Developed for the needs of dry skin, this is a great SPF which doubles up as a rich moisturiser under makeup. It doesn’t leave any white cast on the skin either.

Erborian CC Creme, £40

Fashion CC Cream by Erborian

The best-selling hybrid of a tinted moisturiser and lightweight foundation. It’s also enriched with Vitamin E and soothing honey extracts to help fight signs of ageing. A really lovely lightweight makeup to leave the skin looking radiant and dewy.

Corsx Acne Pimple Patches, £5.99

A thin, clear hydrocolloid patch that helps treat pimples and acne – similar in texture to a hydrogel sheet mask. These little pimple patches are great overnight fixers to make whiteheads, blackheads and spots look better by the morning. Great for teens.