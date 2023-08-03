Simon Cowell just bought into this boutique Miami distillery. So, what’s his poison?

Is Simon Cowell the next major celebrity to make the move to Miami?

Because the English TV personality would have a pretty good reason, beside our constant sunshine, hot real estate scene and ridiculously sick soccer team (the 63 year old is a big footie fan).

Conveniently, Cowell would already have a built-in tour guide. Fiancée/mother of his 9-year-old son, Lauren Silverman (née Davies), knows the area well, growing up in Hallandale Beach and attending Miami Country Day School.

The superstar judge of such mega hits as “American Idol,” “The X Factor” and “America’s Got Talent” also has some legit business dealings here.

The global entertainment icon is the new co-owner of the 305’s own Harry Blu’s Distillery, founded by Harry Blustein, who is gobsmacked to have the notoriously picky mogul on board.

“To say he has ‘discerning tastes’ is putting it lightly,” says the local spirits entrepreneur of the star nicknamed Mr. Nasty. “To get his stamp of approval and have him join the family means the world to us.”

Cowell has nothing rude to say about the small batch gin, made with a proprietary recipe incorporating juniper, elderberry, elderflower, citrus and several spices from around the world. Harry Blu’s — which has racked up some serious accolades, including multiple awards from consumers’ judging competition, SIP — is served at such hip restaurants as LPM and LEKU.

“The sheer number of awards they have won is a testament to the quality of their product,” Cowell said in a release. “They are an incredibly dedicated small team with great taste and passion that has built their business. I am excited to be part of the next phase of their growth.”

A number of other A-listers have shrewdly entered the adult beverage industry with great success, since George Clooney sold his Casamigos tequila to Diageo for $1 billion back in 2017. Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Nick Jonas, The Rock and Mark Wahlberg come to mind (all tequila).

Notably, other famous gin peddlers include Ryan Reynolds, who recently unloaded his Aviation label for a cool $610 million.