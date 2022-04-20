Simon Cowell Joins Canada’s Got Talent for Spectacular Live Season Finale, May 17 on Citytv

Rogers Sports & Media
·7 min read
Rogers Sports &amp; Media
Rogers Sports & Media

Entertainment mogul Simon Cowell joins #CGT judges Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall in-person for the finale, live from Niagara Falls
– Top performances from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, now available to share and post
– Canada’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, or stream anytime on Citytv+, the Citytv app, or at Citytv.com –

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on Breakfast Television this morning, Simon Cowell joins the #CGT judges panel alongside Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall for the highly-anticipated live two-hour finale of Canada’s Got Talent, May 17 on Citytv and Citytv.com. Created by Cowell, the Got Talent franchise is the most successful reality TV format ever, airing in 194 territories worldwide and holding the Guinness World Records title for the highest number of adaptations, having been commissioned in over 72 territories. Cowell is a driving force behind the launch of more superstar careers than any other in history, including the likes of One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, and Fifth Harmony. Joining the CGT judges table for the live finale marks Cowell’s first Canadian appearance on the franchise.

“Canada has produced some remarkable talent over the years and I'm delighted it now has its own Got Talent showcase. The standard of contestants on the show has been great this season, so I really wanted to see it for myself. The finale is the perfect opportunity so I can watch the best of the best compete and judge for myself. Howie, Lilly, Kardi & Trish have done a great job, but have been way too nice for my liking! So watch out Canada, I'm on my way,” said Simon Cowell, Founder, SYCO Entertainment.

In its first four weeks, Canada’s Got Talent is Citytv’s most-viewed original series in over a decade. Dancers, singers, illusionists, comedians, and every imaginable talent in between have graced the #CGT stage, including showstopping viral performances by 14-year-old singer Shea who received over 4.4M views on YouTube, and powerhouse singer from Quebec Jeanick Fournier with over 1M views.

Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode include:

  • Kardinal finally got his Golden Buzzer moment with powerhouse singer Stacey Kay (Cambridge, ON) who tore the roof off the house with her cover of “Lady Marmalade”

  • Stand-up comedian Cathy Boyd (Toronto, ON), a 67-year-old, mother of four impressed Howie with her routine, with Lilly telling her that she was “obsessed”

  • Chucky Mady (Windsor, ON) broke a world record using his teeth as a human can opener

  • Escape Artist (Danny Zzzz, St. Catharines, ON) dedicated his emotional performance to his deceased son and had the crowd cheering his name, Mason

  • Teenage brother-sister singers Esther & Ezekiel (Caledonia, ON) showed their vocal range with Howie requesting to take a picture with them before they left the stage

Alliszon – Conch Shell Player
Victoria, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Cathy Boyd – Stand-Up Comedian
Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Cathy Boyd’s Performance HERE

Christina Munchinsky – Hula Hooper
Cranbrook, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Chucky Mady – World Record Breaker
Windsor, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Chucky Mady’s Performance HERE

Danny Zzzz – Escape Artist
St. Catharines, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Danny Zzzz’s Performance HERE

Darrien Thomas – Competitive Eater
Bowmanville, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Esther and Ezekiel – Singers
Caledonia, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Esther and Ezekiel’s Performance HERE

Ian Stewart – Chainsaw Juggler
North River, NS

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Justin Bereczki – Whip Cracker
Port Stanley, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

The Monsters of Schlock – Daredevil Comedy Duo
Niagara Falls, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Stacey Kay – Singer
Cambridge, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out Stacey Kay’s Performance HERE

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada’s Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

Social Media Links
Follow Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram @CanGotTalent
Subscribe to Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube YouTube.com/GotTalentCanada
Follow Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter @CanGotTalent
Follow Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook Facebook.com/CanGotTalent
Hashtag: #CGT
Official CGT Destination: https://www.citytv.com/
Follow Citytv on Instagram @City_tv
Follow Citytv on Twitter @City_tv
Like Citytv on Facebook Facebook.com/Citytv
Follow Rogers Sports & Media PR on Twitter @RogersMediaPR

About Citytv
Citytv and Citytv.com offer viewers intensely-local and diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, along with the award-winning Citytv app, which is available on iOS, Android, Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick devices, plus Citytv+ available with Prime Video. Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and lifestyle content from influential brands such as Breakfast Television, Cityline, and CityNews. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI).

About Fremantle
Fremantle is one of the world’s largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries. Operating in 26 territories we are a proudly independent group of content creators. We produce and deliver high-quality multi-genre IP including some of the biggest entertainment formats, most watched international dramas, award winning films and hard-hitting documentaries, amplifying local stories on a global scale. From Too Hot To Handle to Mosquito Coast, Game of Talents to The Hand of God, Farmer Wants A Wife to ‘Got Talent’, Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend and The Investigation to Arctic Drift, our focus is simple – we create and deliver irresistible entertainment. We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 480 million fans across 1,600 social channels and over 40 billion views per year across all platforms. Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann. For more information, please visit Fremantle.com, follow us @FremantleHQ or visit our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

About McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc.
Established in 2014, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. (MEM) is a leading factual, lifestyle and reality production company, creating high-rated, original content for Canadian and US broadcasters. MEM’s strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to answer the rapidly changing needs of broadcasters and streamers, and has resulted in expansive growth, bringing exciting, original content to diverse audiences worldwide. The company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM constantly delivers beyond what’s expected, and ensures its content meets the highest industry and creative standards. Visit meminc.ca.

About SYCO Entertainment
Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, is an independent entertainment company which owns TV formats such as “Got Talent” and “The X Factor”. Got Talent is officially the world’s most successful reality TV format; America’s Got Talent remains the No1 summer series in the US for the past 15 years; The X Factor is the most successful music TV format in history delivering more global chart stars than any other show. These two shows are currently on air in more than 180 countries and are watched by more than a billion people each year. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Simon has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, and Susan Boyle. During his career and partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife.

For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412
Unit Publicists – Amy Doary, amy@adpr.ca, 416.710.6079
Adrienne Kakoullis, akakoullis@risepr.ca, 416.450.6637


