Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman: A Timeline of Their Nearly Two Decades-Long Romance

Joelle Goldstein
·3 min read
simon cowell lauren silverman
simon cowell lauren silverman

getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman!

The America's Got Talent judge, 62, proposed to his longtime love on Christmas Eve in Barbados, where they first met, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday. Reps for Cowell also confirmed the engagement news to PEOPLE.

Cowell and Silverman, 44, went on a walk together and he surprised her by getting down on one knee on the beach.

The proposal took place during a family vacation and the moment was made extra special as their 7-year-old son Eric and Silverman's eldest son Adam, 16, were also in attendance.

"They are both super happy," the source told PEOPLE of the newly-engaged couple. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."

RELATED: Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman Are Engaged: 'They Are Both Super Happy,' Says Source

simon cowell lauren silverman
simon cowell lauren silverman

getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

The couple's romance dates back to 2004. At the time, Silverman was married to Cowell's close friend, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman, and they shared one son, Adam.

In 2013, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the New York socialite was expecting her first child with Cowell. The Silvermans filed for divorce not long after.

Since then, Cowell and Silverman have been inseparable, though they've kept their romance mostly private.

In February 2014, the couple welcomed their son Eric. The AGT judge — who once said he didn't want children because of the responsibilities — later shared that parenthood with Silverman brought out his softer side.

"From that moment I saw the [ultrasound] scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted,' " Cowell said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2021. "Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."

RELATED: The Celebrity Engagements of 2022

Though they rarely post about each other on social media, Cowell and Silverman often attend red carpet events together, including in August 2018 when Cowell received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2018.

While giving his acceptance speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Cowell gave a sweet shoutout to Silverman.

"Lauren, you've been my rock for the past few years, put up with everything I put up with," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simon Cowell Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Simon Cowell Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Rich Fury/Getty Simon Cowell with Lauren Silverman, their son Eric and Silverman's son Adam

RELATED: Simon Cowell and Partner Lauren Silverman Go Glam for Date Night at Pride of Britain Awards

In May 2020, the pair spoke about their family life, with Cowell saying, "I never expected to be a father, but I love it."

Silverman agreed, noting how Cowell's home has since become a "family home."

"I have three boys now, including him. He's lots of fun, he makes us all laugh a lot," she said of her longtime love. "I think Simon has changed me. He makes me laugh all the time. I can't get angry with him because when I'm trying to be cross, he just makes me laugh."

simon cowell lauren silverman
simon cowell lauren silverman

getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

Silverman was also by Cowell's side in August 2020 after he broke his back while testing out a new electric bike at his Malibu home and underwent a five-hour surgery.

"I was so embarrassed about coming home looking about 100 [years old] because I couldn't walk, and I have these metal rods in my back and these screws," Cowell recalled to Extra after the procedure.

"I said, 'Lauren, I just don't know how to explain it to [Eric],'" he continued. "She obviously said something to him because he came in… and I was lying in bed and he said, 'Daddy, you're like Ironman,' and I thought that was the sweetest thing and it meant a lot."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘You’re putting people’s lives at risk’: Lorraine Kelly tears into Boris Johnson over Downing Street party allegations

    ‘People [will] think, “They’re not bothering, so why should I?” TV presenter says

  • Hockey PEI suspends player for anti-Asian remark aimed at opponent

    Hockey PEI has another incident on its hands involving racial slurs, this time an anti-Asian remark aimed at a player at the Junior B level. On Wednesday, Hockey PEI issued a two-game suspension to a 19-year-old member of the Kensington Vipers. It was for comments the player made to a member of the Sherwood Metros during a Dec. 17 game in Kensington. "Because this issue is racial in nature and obviously severe… this case has moved right to the top," Hockey PEI executive director Connor Cameron t

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • UEFA reviews the Champions League 2021/22

    Discover some of the highlights and reviews of the Champions League 2021/22 made by UEFA.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r