Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman: A Timeline of Their Nearly Two Decades-Long Romance

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman!

The America's Got Talent judge, 62, proposed to his longtime love on Christmas Eve in Barbados, where they first met, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday. Reps for Cowell also confirmed the engagement news to PEOPLE.

Cowell and Silverman, 44, went on a walk together and he surprised her by getting down on one knee on the beach.

The proposal took place during a family vacation and the moment was made extra special as their 7-year-old son Eric and Silverman's eldest son Adam, 16, were also in attendance.

"They are both super happy," the source told PEOPLE of the newly-engaged couple. "They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."

The couple's romance dates back to 2004. At the time, Silverman was married to Cowell's close friend, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman, and they shared one son, Adam.

In 2013, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the New York socialite was expecting her first child with Cowell. The Silvermans filed for divorce not long after.

Since then, Cowell and Silverman have been inseparable, though they've kept their romance mostly private.

In February 2014, the couple welcomed their son Eric. The AGT judge — who once said he didn't want children because of the responsibilities — later shared that parenthood with Silverman brought out his softer side.

"From that moment I saw the [ultrasound] scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted,' " Cowell said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2021. "Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."

Though they rarely post about each other on social media, Cowell and Silverman often attend red carpet events together, including in August 2018 when Cowell received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2018.

While giving his acceptance speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Cowell gave a sweet shoutout to Silverman.

"Lauren, you've been my rock for the past few years, put up with everything I put up with," he said.

In May 2020, the pair spoke about their family life, with Cowell saying, "I never expected to be a father, but I love it."

Silverman agreed, noting how Cowell's home has since become a "family home."

"I have three boys now, including him. He's lots of fun, he makes us all laugh a lot," she said of her longtime love. "I think Simon has changed me. He makes me laugh all the time. I can't get angry with him because when I'm trying to be cross, he just makes me laugh."

Silverman was also by Cowell's side in August 2020 after he broke his back while testing out a new electric bike at his Malibu home and underwent a five-hour surgery.

"I was so embarrassed about coming home looking about 100 [years old] because I couldn't walk, and I have these metal rods in my back and these screws," Cowell recalled to Extra after the procedure.

"I said, 'Lauren, I just don't know how to explain it to [Eric],'" he continued. "She obviously said something to him because he came in… and I was lying in bed and he said, 'Daddy, you're like Ironman,' and I thought that was the sweetest thing and it meant a lot."