Simon Cowell Is Already On The Mend After Surgery On Broken Back, Says Co-Star Heidi Klum

Simon Cowell is already back on his feet just days after undergoing surgery on his broken back, according to his fellow America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the 60-year-old TV mogul had been rushed to hospital with a broken back, after falling from an electric bike he was riding at his home in California.

Having now undergone surgery on his back, reports have suggested that Simon has already been up walking, which his AGT co-star Heidi Klum appears to have confirmed.

View photos Simon Cowell (Photo: Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images) More

Speaking to People magazine, she revealed: “We were told he already got up out of the bed, which is just incredible.

“When we woke up on Sunday morning to the news, you think, ‘Oh my gosh, will he ever walk again?’”

The supermodel continued: “Who knows maybe next week he will be sitting there with us again, at the speed he’s going! I hope he does.

“I was like, ‘What else is happening?’ Every morning you wake up to another crazy news and I hope this is it for now. Can we just turn the page and can life get better? We’re all hoping for that.”

View photos The cast of America's Got Talent: The Champions, including Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon (Photo: NBC via Getty Images) More

While Simon recovers from surgery, he has been temporarily replaced on the AGT judging panel by Kelly Clarkson, who he previously judged on the very first series of American Idol.

I think I could get used to this! 😉 Just kidding @SimonCowell! Get well soon my friend ❤️ Your @AGT family misses you! #AGT pic.twitter.com/xoffcLO2Fk — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 12, 2020

Simon spoke out for the first time about his injury on Monday morning, joking: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

He added: “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.”

READ MORE:

Alesha Dixon Blasts ‘Toxic’ Tabloid Story Claiming She Was Confronted By Simon Cowell’s Girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell Speaks Out On Twitter After Breaking His Back In Electric Bike Accident

Amanda Holden Spots The Image Of Simon Cowell On A Wall During Her Hols, And Well, She Has Point

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.