Simon Case targets mandarins using taxpayer cash for Scottish independence

Sir Simon Case told a Lords committee that he would consider issuing guidance on ‘appropriate spending’ - Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street

The UK’s most senior civil servant has said he is considering whether to get tough on Humza Yousaf’s SNP spending taxpayers’ money on Scottish independence.

Sir Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, said he was looking at issuing “further clarification and guidance” to Scottish Government civil servants about “what is and isn’t appropriate spending”.

He told the Lords constitution committee that it would be “unusual and a bit worrying” if civil servants funded by the taxpayer were being used to try and break up the country.

Sir Simon said that “a number of instances” had been brought to his attention and he was now discussing the “propriety and ethics” of the issue with ministers.

In an intervention that heaped pressure on John-Paul Marks, the Scottish Government’s Permanent Secretary, he made clear that SNP ministers’ instructions to officials that infringed on reserved powers should be refused.

Unionist politicians have complained for years about the legality of Scottish Government spending on independence as the constitution is an issue entirely reserved to Westminster.

Sir Simon and his predecessors have previously given the green light to Holyrood using officials and public money to further their independence campaign, arguing that civil servants are duty-bound to support SNP ministers’ political objectives.

However, pressure on him to intervene intensified last November when the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to stage an independence referendum as the constitution is reserved.

There was further outcry when Mr Yousaf created a new role of independence minister in March after he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister.

Last month, he unveiled a paper on a written constitution for an independent Scotland, the latest in a series of blueprints that together are intended to form a new prospectus for separation.

Although the Scotland Office denied there was a formal investigation, it emerged earlier this month that Lord Stewart of Dirleton, the Advocate General for Scotland, had asked his officials to examine the issue.

Lord Foulkes of Cumnock, a Labour peer and former MSP, issued a direct challenge to Sir Simon to take action, claiming that 20 UK civil servants had been allocated to support the SNP independence minister.

Sir Simon told the committee: “We are looking at some of these specifics as we speak, and doing that with ministers at the moment to see whether we need to issue further guidance and clarification to civil servants about what is and isn’t appropriate spending.”

Pressed by Lord Foulkes about whether civil servants should be used to help the SNP “break up the United Kingdom”, he said: “I think it would be unusual and a bit worrying, which is why we are looking at the specifics of cases that you and other members raise regularly in correspondence.”

Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, with the Scottish Government’s latest blueprint for independence - Robert Perry/PA Wire

Lord Keen of Elie, the former advocate general for Scotland, challenged Sir Simon why action was only being considered now, after years of Scottish Government spending promoting separation.

The Cabinet Secretary said: “Because specific instances have arisen that we think need looking at… that we thought the guidance was clear.

“But I think we’ve had reason to look at various instances and uses of money so we’re looking at it now.”

Sir Simon said he could not answer for his predecessors’ lack of action, saying he assumed they thought the existing guidance was “adequate”.

However, he said he wanted to “make sure that civil servants operating in Scotland have very clear guidance about what they can and cannot do as they deserve that protection”.

Referring to the controversies around independence spending, the Cabinet Secretary insisted that Scottish Government civil servants had been examining “these edge cases diligently”, but he wanted to ensure “we are doing absolutely what we should to protect and preserve that impartiality”.

Civil Service ‘serves the Scottish Government’

Asked when the guidance would be published, Sir Simon said: “I hope it will be weeks.”

Lord Foulkes said he was “very reassured” by the action.

Earlier this year, Mr Marks defended the appointment of Jamie Hepburn as Independence Minister, saying the Civil Service “serves the Scottish Government and their priorities”.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.