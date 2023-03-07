Simon Case said he was ‘Mr Killjoy’ in meetings with ‘bouncing Boris J’

Simon Case Mr Killjoy Bouncing Boris J

Britain’s most senior civil servant said he was “Mr Killjoy” in meetings with “bouncing Boris J” because the former prime minister was too optimistic about the economy during the Covid pandemic.

Simon Case, hired by Mr Johnson from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s office to work on the pandemic, was later promoted to Cabinet Secretary and remains in post serving Rishi Sunak.

WhatsApp messages leaked to The Telegraph and published in The Lockdown Files investigation show him complaining about Mr Johnson in June 2020.

In a morning conversation with Matt Hancock, then the health secretary, Mr Case said a strategy meeting later that day would be “even more all over the shop than usual”:

The conversation will put additional pressure on the Cabinet Secretary after a week of allegations that his WhatsApp messages compromise the Civil Service’s political neutrality and that he had an inappropriately close relationship with some ministers.

The Telegraph has already revealed conversations in which Mr Case described the Government’s hotel quarantine policy as “hilarious” and joked about travellers being “locked up” in “shoe box” rooms.

In another WhatsApp chat with Mr Hancock, he accused Alok Sharma, then the business secretary, of being motivated by “pure Conservative ideology” when arguing that pubs and restaurants should not be forced to collect diners’ personal details during the pandemic.

He also described Mr Sunak, his current boss, as going “bonkers” over a policy, and Mr Johnson as a “nationally distrusted figure”.

Mr Case is currently the second-shortest serving Cabinet Secretary after Lord Sedwill, his predecessor. But he has served three prime ministers during his time in office, having occupied the role in September 2020 under Mr Johnson and throughout Liz Truss’s tenure in Downing Street.

In recent days, he is understood to have been privately criticised by senior civil servants, including the permanent secretaries of a number of government departments.

“The general feeling among perm secs is that his leadership has been relatively weak. Lots of perm secs will tell you that attacks on the Civil Service have increased in the last few years,” a senior Whitehall source told The Telegraph.

“His instinct is more to tuck away and get things done through other routes and back channels rather than stick his head above the parapet. All of that feeds into that criticism of Simon where some have described him as being a bit spineless.”

Sources close to Mr Case suggested he was considering resigning and expected him to pursue a new career in academia.

“I think that when he joined the Civil Service in 2006, it was that or academia,” said one friend. “I think that the academic world is something he makes no bones about, that he’s always admired. It wouldn’t surprise me if he did embrace an academic career once he retires.”

Another source said Mr Case would be unlikely to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor and take a peerage, adding: “I just don’t see the Lords as something he'd be interested in. I think an academic route would be a much more attractive option.”

Mr Case’s allies in Government were fighting back on Tuesday, insisting he had no intention of resigning and was pushing ahead with plans. The Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to be in York this Friday, meeting civil servants, and in Glasgow next week, with a speech engagement at a Civil Service conference due in July.

A senior Cabinet Office source told The Telegraph: “He is not about to resign this week, next week, or any time soon. He is cracking on with the job.”

It is understood Mr Case had conversations with some of Mr Sunak’s senior advisers in the wake of the revelations in The Lockdown Files and was assured over his position.

For some time, he had been considering whether to step back before the general election, expected next year, or afterwards.

Traditionally, cabinet secretaries do not leave at the same time as a general election, given that continuity at the top of the Civil Service is seen as important with potential ministerial change.

But the position hardened after the Financial Times reported that Mr Case was considering quitting this year, with his allies insisting that was “very unlikely”.

Allies said he was a private man whose “dream thing would be to never appear in the papers” and pointed to extensive media coverage he had received during the partygate scandal.

He was pictured with Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak at a birthday party for the former in the Cabinet Room in Downing Street – an event that led to fines from the Metropolitan Police. Mr Case escaped being fined but was forced to hand over an official inquiry into the scandal to Sue Gray, another civil servant, after he was seen to be implicated.