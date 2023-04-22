Simon Case made Richard Sharp the fall guy in BBC row, friends believe

Friends of Richard Sharp think Simon Case (pictured) had a duty to notify the panel overseeing his appointment if he believed there was a potential conflict of interest

Richard Sharp was hung out to dry by Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, in the row over his appointment as BBC chairman, his allies believe.

Friends of the beleaguered chairman think Mr Case, the country’s top civil servant, had a duty to notify the panel overseeing the appointment if he believed there was a potential conflict of interest.

The fact that he did not do so left Mr Sharp, “a political novice”, exposed, they say.

Mr Sharp is awaiting the imminent publication of a report by Adam Heppinstall KC, a barrister who is carrying out an investigation of the appointment process on behalf of the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

The investigation relates to Mr Sharp’s alleged role in late 2020, in connecting Boris Johnson with a businessman who provided a £800,000 loan facility.

It emerged earlier this year that Mr Sharp helped put Sam Blyth - a distant relative of Mr Johnson’s - in touch with Mr Case, because Mr Blyth wanted to provide the then prime minister with the loan facility.

Mr Sharp was announced as the Government’s choice to be chairman of the BBC just weeks later.

Findings expected to be ‘damning’

According to reports, the findings of the investigation are expected to be “damning” for Mr Sharp and could threaten his ability to continue at the BBC.

However, allies of the former Goldman Sachs banker believe he was left in a compromised position by Mr Case.

They point to a paragraph of the Governance Code on Public Appointments, which states: “A potential conflict should not preclude a candidate from being shortlisted/appointed, provided that appropriate arrangements are made.”

The code added that “the departmental official” who sat on the advisory assessment panel overseeing the appointment was “responsible for seeking advice within their department and/or the Cabinet Office on handling any conflicts, which should be included in the final advice to ministers”.

Mr Sharp’s allies believe this means the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and the Cabinet Office had a role to advise the appointing committee about potential conflicts of interest.

Given that Mr Case was aware of Mr Sharp’s involvement in connecting Mr Blyth with Mr Johnson, the allies think that if the Cabinet Secretary believed there was a potential conflict of interest, he should have advised the committee, but he did not.

‘Richard is a political novice’

The meeting between Mr Sharp and Mr Case was on December 4, 2020, and Mr Sharp’s appointment interview at the BBC took place on December 11.

A friend of Mr Sharp’s said: “Richard is a political novice. He acknowledges he has made a mistake in hindsight, but it was in good faith, and in the context that he believed making an introduction to the Cabinet Secretary for the purposes of ensuring the right rules were followed was doing the right thing.”

The Cabinet Office was contacted for comment.

Elsewhere, the new Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, was facing questions about his involvement in the affair.

Mr Dowden was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister on Friday, following the resignation of Dominic Raab over bullying claims.

As Culture Secretary at the time, he was responsible for Mr Sharp’s appointment. Mr Dowden has previously said he was not aware of the loan facility then.

‘Underlines the sleaze and cronyism’

Lucy Powell, Labour’s shadow culture secretary, said: “Richard Sharp’s relationship to senior Conservatives has brought the BBC into disrepute, and underlines the sleaze and cronyism at the heart of this government.

“Rishi Sunak’s appointment of Oliver Dowden as the politician in charge of the appointment process, which is now under investigation, shows his lack of judgement.

“Dowden has clear questions to answer about what he knew about Sharp’s relationship to Boris Johnson and DCMS’s role in this debacle.”

Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrats’ chief whip, said: “Rishi Sunak promised to restore integrity to this Conservative Government, yet he has appointed another deputy prime minister potentially marred in scandal.

“There are serious questions still to be answered about Oliver Dowden’s role in Richard Sharp’s appointment, particularly his knowledge about the connection to Boris Johnson and whether he did his due diligence.

“If the results of the Heppinstall report are damning for Dowden, he will need to resign. Frankly it’s baffling that the Prime Minister has even appointed him.”

In February, the Commons (DCMS) Committee said Mr Sharp had made “significant errors of judgement” by failing to divulge his role in the loan facility and caused “potential damage” to trust in the BBC as a result.

A source close to Mr Dowden said the report by the DCMS Committee on Mr Sharp’s appointment did not find fault with the then Culture Secretary or his department.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “The Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments is reviewing the competition to ensure the process was run in compliance with the rules and we will await the outcome.”