Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent’s travel expert answers your questions

Malta is the newest full member of the green list (Simon Calder)

Travellers are evaluating the latest green list update, which has seen Malta join the no-quarantine category – with a scattering of Caribbean isles plus Madeira and the Balearics put on the “green watchlist” – meaning the need to self-isolate is removed, with the warning it could be reinstated at short notice.

Plans for fully vaccinated travellers to be able to avoid quarantine have been outline – but with no start date announced for a measure that would transform travel opportunities.

The update follows a Travel Day of Action on 23 June, in which workers from across the travel industry lobbied the government for action for the battered sector.

The travel industry has not exactly rejoiced at the modest expansion of the quarantine-free register, with fears that a second summer could be lost.

