Simmons' two-run homer leads Angels past Yankees, 7-5

Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons points upward after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to break a tie and lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Simmons fell to one knee to hit his seventh home run and ruined the major league debut of New York right-hander Ronald Herrera (0-1).

Danny Espinosa hit a two-run homer for the Angels, and Gary Sanchez a three-run shot for the Yankees.

Blake Parker (2-2) earned the victory in relief. Angels starter Matt Shoemaker left the game in the fourth inning with what the team called tightness of his right forearm extensor muscle.

David Hernandez pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the year.