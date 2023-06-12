Simmonds pulls out of contention for England’s Rugby World Cup squad

Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

England’s summer preparations for this year’s Rugby World Cup have suffered a setback following the decision of Sam Simmonds to make himself unavailable for the tournament. The talented Montpellier-bound No8 has told head coach Steve Borthwick he does not wish to be considered for selection, increasing the chances of Zach Mercer featuring in England’s eventual squad.

Simmonds performed outstandingly for Exeter in the latter stages of this year’s Champions Cup but has struggled for recognition at Test level since Borthwick succeeded Eddie Jones late last year. Balancing the intense demands of World Cup training with relocating his family from Exeter to the south of France was never going to be easy and the 28-year-old’s switch to the Top 14 is already set to rule him out of Test contention next year.

It clears the way for Mercer, who has signed for Gloucester from Montpellier having been the Top 14’s player of the year last season, to stake a strong claim for the number eight jersey with Billy Vunipola currently still recovering from injury. Tom Willis, who has been playing for Bordeaux since Wasps’ financial collapse, could yet emerge as another potential World Cup contender alongside Harlequins’ Alex Dombrandt.

The 28-strong training squad for the first of several preparatory camps in Bagshot this week does not include players from Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks or Saracens but does feature some interesting names, including the recalled Joe Marler, Danny Care, Ben Spencer and Jonny May and the Gloucester loose-head prop Val Rapava-Ruskin. The list contains just one lock, however, underlining the current unavailability of a number of World Cup probables.

Joe Launchbury has also not been considered as he is currently nursing a minor injury but the list features a quartet of London Irish players, suspended from the Gallagher Premiership last week. Tom Pearson, Henry Arundell, Will Joseph and the Leicester-bound Ollie Hassell-Collins have had to deal with plenty of uncertainty in recent weeks, culminating with the Exiles entering administration.

Vunipola, Ollie Chessum and Luke Cowan-Dickie will also attend the camp to continue their injury rehabilitation as England look ahead to their opening World Cup warm-up fixture against Wales on August 5. “We are excited to get into camp and begin the first phase of our preparations,” said Borthwick. “The World Cup is full of top-quality teams and high-quality players and we’re relishing the challenge in front of us. We have lots to get through before our first Summer Series fixture in August against Wales in Cardiff, so the hard work starts now.” Borthwick will announce his 33-player squad for the World Cup on Monday 7 August.

England training squad

Forwards Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins) , Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby) , Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Zach Mercer (Montpellier Hérault Rugby), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Tom Pearson (London Irish), Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Jack Walker (Harlequins).

Backs Henry Arundell (London Irish), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish), Will Joseph (London Irish), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby).