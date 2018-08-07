Simmonds elbow break won't stop Commonwealth bronze medallist from competing

WHEN Hayley Simmonds mapped out her build-up to the European Cycling Championships, a fractured elbow and 19 stitches were not part of the plan.

That injury, suffered just seven weeks ago, has left the 30-year-old former rower playing catch-up ahead of Wednesday’s cycling time trial in Glasgow with Simmonds admitting she will have to revise her expectations.

However for the Commonwealth bronze medallist, simply competing in Glasgow has been a challenge after some painful preparation.

She explained: “I like the circuit, the road surface is a little bumpy and the only reason that is a concern for me is that I’m seven weeks post-elbow break so it’s still a little tender on the time trial bars. But the circuit itself is good, there are some sections to put your head down and get the power out.

“It’s been quite a big hurdle in terms of preparation. I had a week totally off and then I was on the turbo for a few weeks but even that was difficult because I couldn’t put any weight on my left hand. “I’ve gradually been increasing how much I could hold the bars and then I managed to get back on the road bike just over three weeks after surgery.

“The reason I was initially sent to hospital was for stitches in my forearm, and then they discovered it was broken. But where the cut was, took a really long time to heal, and that’s exactly where I lean on the TT bike.

“I ended up having 19 stitches around the elbow and down the forearm and it was probably a month after the surgery when they could remove some of the final stitches because it was taking so long to heal.

“So it’s meant my preparation hasn’t been quite what I wanted it to be and I’m maybe not quite in the place I’d hoped to be, but that’s bike riding and I just want to have a really solid ride.”

The elbow injury kept Simmonds out of the national championships, an event she won in both 2015 and 2016, but the Commonwealth bronze she won in Gold Coast in April means that whatever happens, this will be considered a successful season.

She added: “I went to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, which was a huge target for me, and I won a bronze, so I have to think that regardless of this setback, it’s still been a really good year for me.

“It’s my first major international medal, which I can only be happy with. Whatever else happens this season, it’s still going to be a good season.

“I’ve had to change my expectations a little bit with the injury. Before I broke my elbow and was looking towards the Europeans, I was hoping to be top five. Because of the difficult build-up, I’ve had to lower my expectations, and I’d be happy to finish top 12.”

