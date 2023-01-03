New year, similar result. Takeaways from the Hornets’ loss to the Lakers

An act from “America’s Got Talent” captivated the patrons during halftime, complete with one performer throwing knives at the other and popping balloons she held in her mouth.

Consider it a bit of symbolism, given the Charlotte Hornets’ season burst a long time ago and the air is still seeping out. Once again they were thoroughly outplayed, turning in the kind of lethargic performance Monday night that has been far too prevalent. A new calendar year changed nothing and it’s awfully difficult to foresee the Hornets’ struggles lightening up.

Not when they can’t even keep pace with a team devoid of some key players like the Los Angeles Lakers. But the absence of star big man Anthony Davis (foot) didn’t matter for the Lakers. LeBron James rode into town, suited up in Charlotte for the first time in four years and tortured the Hornets.

Awakening way too late in a 121-115 loss to Los Angeles at Spectrum Center is just the latest unflattering defeat for the Hornets. And unlike two nights earlier, when Brooklyn took them apart in a wire-to-wire victory, they couldn’t blame this one on facing the hottest team in the league.

The Hornets (10-28) were flat-out awful. And that’s being kind. Defensive breakdowns, ill-advised shots and uninspiring one-on-one play was the norm. They didn’t begin to show a pulse until it was too late, seemingly igniting when Dennis Smith Jr. was fouled by James while trying to posterize the Lakers’ superstar early in the fourth quarter. James finished with 43 points and 11 rebounds.

Here are some key takeaways from Charlotte’s 14th loss in its past 18 games:

Welcome back, DSJ

Smith couldn’t peel his warmups off fast enough when Hornets coach Steve Clifford signaled for him with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter. Smith was available for the first time since Nov. 23, thanks to his sprained right ankle finally healing sufficiently and his presence was a welcomed sight.

He even was paired with LaMelo Ball in the backcourt on a couple of occasions, which is something that hasn’t happened at any point all season. Not in training camp, not in practice.

Smith mustered eight points and three assists in 17 minutes against the Lakers. The Hornets missed Smith’s size and defensive grit, two things Théo Maledon couldn’t provide off the bench. He gave Russell Westbrook fits on a couple of possessions, hounding him in full-court fashion.

Knocking off the rust, however, will be Smith’s next step as he works back into form.

“It’ll be more just trying to get him back into rhythm,” Clifford said. “As you can see, Melo (Ball) and Gordon (Hayward) are finding their way game-by-game. But when these guys are out like this, six, seven weeks, it takes a little while. We need him, so I don’t want to do something where he can’t play Wednesday (against Memphis), too.”

Another game, another injury

It took all of three quarters for the Hornets to lose another player to injury after one had returned. And the name is a familiar one.

Hayward left in the fourth quarter with left hamstring soreness and didn’t return.

Howard was struggling before exiting. He posted eight points on 2 of 9 shooting in 26 minutes and that came on the heels of his rough outing against Brooklyn two nights earlier when he managed just two points after making 1 of 7 attempts.

But he’s a key piece of the rotation and his ailment hurts the Hornets.

“It sucks, yeah, for sure,” Clifford said. “That part and I don’t blame them, one of the coaches said when Gordon walked off you could feel it on the bench we’ve had so many of them. But again, it’s part of this league. It’s definitely a big part of winning in this league.

Some years you are lucky or fortunate, whatever it is and some years you get more than your share of injuries. But again, that’s why you have to be locked in on what wins, like how we have to play, so that no matter what we are controlling that.”

Riding with JT

With Kelly Oubre out for the second consecutive game while the Hornets devise a plan to alleviate the soreness he’s dealing with in his left hand, and Cody Martin (knee) still not ready, there are some wing minutes available.

Clifford went with JT Thor again instead of rookie Bryce McGowens, who was inactive. Thor couldn’t get much going offensively, connecting on only 1 of 3 attempts in nine minutes, but Clifford isn’t losing any belief in the third-year forward.

“I have a lot of confidence in him,” Clifford said. “He’s a really good worker, he’s on top of things. He’s smart, he puts a lot into it, and he’s a younger, developing player. So, there’s going to be nights when some things don’t look as good, but we function well when he’s out there. ... I like having him on the floor.”