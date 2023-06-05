Are Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's (KLSE:SIMEPLT) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 4.3% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPLT). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad is:

10.0% = RM1.9b ÷ RM19b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.1%. On the other hand, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad reported a moderate 8.5% net income growth over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 20% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 58% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's future ROE will be 8.0% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has some positive attributes. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

