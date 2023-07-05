Sime Darby Berhad (KLSE:SIME) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Sime Darby Berhad (KLSE:SIME) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sime Darby Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = RM1.6b ÷ (RM31b - RM13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Sime Darby Berhad has an ROCE of 8.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.7% average generated by the Industrials industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sime Darby Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sime Darby Berhad.

So How Is Sime Darby Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.6%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 21%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, Sime Darby Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 41%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Sime Darby Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Considering the stock has delivered 8.5% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Sime Darby Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

