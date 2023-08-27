Sime Darby Berhad (KLSE:SIME) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.10

Sime Darby Berhad (KLSE:SIME) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of September to MYR0.10. The payment will take the dividend yield to 5.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Sime Darby Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last dividend, Sime Darby Berhad is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 587% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 4.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 59%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.35 total annually to MYR0.13. This works out to be a decline of approximately 9.4% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Sime Darby Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Sime Darby Berhad's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sime Darby Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

