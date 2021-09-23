Simcoe County named Forest Capital of Canada for 2022

The County of Simcoe has received national honours by being recognized as the Forest Capital of Canada for 2022.

Recognized by the Canadian Institute of Forestry (CIF), the County is the first ever two-time winner of this national award which acknowledges leadership in forestry and environmental stewardship.

Representatives from the CIF’s National Executive, joined Simcoe County Warden, George Cornell, Deputy Warden, Lynn Dollin, and County of Simcoe Forestry staff to present the official Forest Capital of Canada Plaque which will be on display at the Simcoe County Museum and the Red Pine House Forestry Interpretive Building though 2022.

“We thank the CIF for recognizing our commitment to forestry and declaring our region as the Forest Capital of Canada for the second time,” stated County of Simcoe Warden, George Cornell. “The CIF plays an important role in promoting and helping to preserve our forest habitats in Canada, and this is a tremendous honour for the County and our residents. From walking, hiking and biking trails, to the ecological advantages of these protected, diverse habitats, our significant forest network is a valuable environmental and economic asset to our region. A century after planting our first tree, the County continues to invest in our green and growing forests, and we look forward to celebrating our 100th Anniversary of forestry management throughout 2022.”

Established in 1979, the Forest Capital of Canada designation focuses on the valuable role forests play in the socio-economic and environmental health of our communites- past, present and future while also recognizing and celebrating the rich forest heritage and commitment to sustainable forest management practices across Canada.

Each year, the CIF designates a community or region to host a celebration of its forest resources.

“We were impressed by the County of Simcoe’s robust and detailed proposal highlighting the rich history of the Simcoe County Forest, and the County’s continued commitment to forestry, stewardship, and conservation,” said CIF president Richard Dominy. “Recognizing the tremendous value of Ontario’s largest and oldest municipally managed forest network, we were pleased to select the County of Simcoe as the 2022 Forest Capital of Canada. This designation is equally as special as it marks the second time the County has received the designation, with the first time being in 1982. The County is very deserving of this award, and we look forward to seeing their celebrations and activities unfold over the next year showcasing their connectivity to the forest.”

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times