Shine, Oklahoma State pull out comeback win over Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- Following what he considered an uninspired performance in an 86-82 loss at Kansas State on Wednesday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton called his team out for ''gutless'' play.

That was no issue on Saturday.

Tavarius Shine's rebound tip-in with six seconds remaining lifted Oklahoma State to a dramatic 65-64 comeback victory over Texas.

Oklahoma State outscored Texas 15-2 over the final 5:39 to pull out the unlikely triumph.

''Our team was full of guts tonight,'' Boynton said. ''They played with an unbelievable amount of energy and emotion and toughness. I think our guys just kept fighting . just kept believing. They competed with the type of fight that you have to in this league every single night.''

Jeffrey Carroll scored 17 points and Brandon Averette had 11 points in his first start of the season for the Cowboys (12-5, 2-3 Big 12).

It was clear the OSU players got the message and weren't offended by Boynton's words.

''I use everything he says as motivation,'' said Shine, who finished with five points, all in the second half, and four rebounds. ''I don't take it to heart or let it hurt my feelings or anything. I think we took it well and came out gunning.''

After Carroll drove the lane but missed a layup with 13 seconds left, the ball bounced around as both Shine and teammate Yankuba Sima jostled with Texas' Dylan Osetowski for the ball at the rim.

''I'm going to take half credit,'' Shine said of the basket, which was originally credited to Sima. ''I know I touched the ball, but Yankuba is (6-foot-11) and he said he touched the ball, so I'm just going to take half credit.''

Eric Davis Jr. scored 18 points, while Osetowski had 12 points and nine rebounds for Texas (11-6, 2-3).

''We obviously lost a level of poise that our guys showed for the majority of the game,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said of the final six minutes. ''We just got a little frantic, had some turnovers that were certainly hurtful, and on some of the plays that we did make offensively, we didn't finish them off. We had a couple of wide open shots we didn't make. And then down the stretch, we didn't defend nearly as well.''