Silvio Berlusconi promises ‘coachload of hookers’ to his football team if they beat rivals

Silvio Berlusconi promised he would send “a coachload of w--res” straight to his football team’s dressing rooms if they managed to beat their rivals on the pitch.

The former prime minister made the pledge during a Christmas dinner for Monza, the northern Italian team he owns, with video of his remarks emerging on Wednesday.

“I told the guys...now you will play Milan, Juventus. If you win against one of these top teams, I’ll bring a coachload full of w--res into the locker room,” the 86-year-old politician said.

It was an “incentive” for the players to do well, he added.

His remarks were greeted with laughter and applause. The reaction of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Marta Fascina, who was sitting just a few feet away, was harder to discern.

‘Revolting vulgarity’

But the comments were greeted with ire from female politicians.

Chiara Appendino, an MP with the opposition Five Star Movement and a former mayor of Turin, condemned what she described as Mr Berlusconi’s “revolting vulgarity”.

“The wretched, and dangerous, thinking behind the remarks of Berlusconi are so numerous that it’s hard to know what to say. Some people will say, ‘there’s nothing new here, we know what Berlusconi is like,’” she said.

“But it is regrettable that his party forms part of the government and so I ask Giorgia Meloni, as the country’s first female prime minister, what she thinks about this revolting vulgarity.”

Laura Boldrini, a former speaker of the lower house of parliament, said the remarks were particularly “despicable” because of Mr Berlusconi’s status as a former prime minister, a serving senator and a man who had put himself forward as a candidate to become Italy’s president earlier this year.

Career replete with scandals

Despite his advanced age, Mr Berlusconi remains a fixture of the Italian political scene.

His centre-Right party, Forza Italia, is a junior member of the governing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister.

His long business and political career has been replete with off-colour jokes, sex scandals and legal travails.

He delights in recounting politically incorrect stories to friends and admirers, including one, about a tribe of cannibals, which gave the world the phrase “bunga bunga”.

That phrase came to encompass the steamy soirees he hosted at his residences in Sardinia and outside Milan, where young models and escorts performed strip teases and dressed up in sexy outfits.

Mr Berlusconi was accused of having sex with one young woman, a Moroccan-born dancer nicknamed Ruby the Heartstealer.

He was initially convicted but then acquitted on appeal in 2015, with judges ruling that he could not have known that she was a minor at the time of the encounters.

The pledge he made to his football team was the “usual misogynist language...a joke in bad taste that leaves you speechless,” said Daniela Sbrollini, an MP from the centrist opposition Italia Viva party.

Mr Berlusconi bought Monza in 2018. The formerly low-ranking team was promoted to Serie A for the first time last season and defeated Juventus in September.

They will play Inter and Juventus again in January and will face Mr Berlusconi’s old club AC Milan, which he owned for 30 years, in February.