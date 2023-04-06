Silvio Berlusconi 'diagnosed with leukaemia'

Silvio Berlusconi - Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with leukaemia, it has been reported.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said a source close to the 86-year-old had confirmed a report of the condition, but no official announcement has been made.

Mr Berlusconi, who has served as Italy's prime minister on four occasions, has been treated in intensive care since Wednesday in a cardiac unit of Milan's San Raffaele hospital, after suffering breathing problems.

The billionaire media tycoon, who made his fortune from commercial television, has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and had came out of the same hospital just last week

"He's a rock, so he is going to make it this time as well," Mr Berlusconi's younger brother Paolo told reporters on Wednesday evening as he left the hospital.

The leader of the right-wing Forza Italia party spent four days last month at San Raffaele following reported heart issues.

The day after he was discharged he said he had already returned to work and later posted an image of himself smiling in the garden of his villa in Arcore, in northern Italy.

Mr Berlusconi stepped down as prime minister for the last time in 2011, weighed down by sleaze and scandal, including his notorious "bunga bunga" parties, as Italy came close to a Greek-style debt crisis.

But he returned to the Italian Senate after a national election last September and there is no obvious successor as leader of his party.

As well as his enduring influence on Italian politics, Mr Berlusconi's Fininvest family holding group retains control of the MediaForEurope broadcast business. His son Pier Silvio Berlusconi is chief executive of the company.

Mr Berlusconi built Italy's biggest commercial TV network and gained an international profile as owner of European soccer champions AC Milan before entering politics in 1994, when the previous political class was brought down by a corruption scandal.

His health has deteriorated in recent years. He had heart surgery in 2016, has also had prostate cancer, and has been repeatedly admitted to hospital since contracting COVID-19 in 2020.