Silvio Berlusconi brands Giorgia Meloni 'bossy and ridiculous' in secret notes

Giorgia Meloni's efforts to form a government in Italy have been hit by a bitter row with Silvio Berlusconi after pictures of his personal notes emerged referring to her as "bossy and arrogant".

Ms Meloni is expected to become premier this week when she is asked by Italy's president to try to create a governing coalition with campaign allies Mr Berlusconi and the Right-wing leader of the League, Matteo Salvini.

Behind-the-scenes divvying up of ministries in what would be Italy's first hard-Right-led government since the end of World War II started after her Brothers of Italy party took 26 per cent of election ballots cast, more than those won by the forces of Mr Salvini and Mr Berlusconi combined.

Knives are already out between the leaders and Mr Salvini over the weekend issued a call for a truce between Ms Meloni and Mr Berlusconi so that the three allies' bid to rule Italy would not be derailed.

Simmering tensions were brought out into the open when cameras in the Italian Senate focussed on 86-year-old Mr Berlusconi's desk, providing emphatic proof of his displeasure with the new prime-minister-to-be.

Scrawled in what appeared to be his handwriting, Mr Berlusconi described Ms Meloni as “self-important, bossy, arrogant, offensive and ridiculous”.

Strengthened by having gained the largest party vote in the land and accordingly dominant in her coalition, 45-year-old Ms Meloni has, so far, declined to grant Mr Berlusconi's party, Forza Italia, important ministries.

Mr Berlusconi is said to be particularly outraged on behalf of Licia Ronzulli, a Forza Italia MP and former nurse, who for most of the last six years has functioned as his minder, his close confidante, his counsellor and his “political secretary”, to the extent that she reportedly controls access to him.

Up until 2016, Ms Ronzulli was best known to the Italian public for her brief involvement in the infamous “Bunga Bunga” elegant dinners scandal. Police taps revealed that Ms Ronzulli had been involved in the organisation of parties at the media tycoon's Villa Certosa residence in Sardinia.

The Meloni refusal to grant Ms Ronzulli a ministry came as a huge shock to Mr Berlusconi, who over the years has been accustomed to calling the centre-Right shots.

"In Berlusconi's etiquette, the woman is courted and maybe even venerated, but a true male cannot take orders from her, let alone accept that she says 'no,"' wrote Massimo Gramellini in his front-page fixture in the daily Corriere della Serra, where he takes aim at political foibles.

Last week, nearly all of Mr Berlusconi's senators refused to vote for Ms Meloni's pick for Senate president, Ignazio La Russa, a long-time fascist nostalgist who helped her establish Brothers of Italy in 2012 as she forged her hard-Right political ascent.

The Forza Italia boycott was a stiff rebuke for her, and Ms Meloni, known for her sharp tongue, wasn't blinking.

"It seems like a point was missing among those listed by Berlusconi - that I can't be blackmailed," Ms Meloni told Italian TV channel La7.

Ms Meloni desperately wants to get her government, the first Italian one led by a woman, up and running.

As she struggles to put together her team, she still found time on Sunday to issue a statement denouncing Nazi-Fascist “horror” and called on people to “fight against anti-Semitism, in all its forms".

Ms Meloni's entire political career has been haunted by accusations of ambivalence about the Mussolini/Fascist heritage of her Brothers of Italy party.

Sunday's statement, made to recall the 79th anniversary of the October 16, 1943 deportation to Nazi concentration camps of 1,259 Roman Jews, of whom only 16 returned, may have finally laid to rest the ghost of that Fascist horror.