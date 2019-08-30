Silverstone WEC: Rebellion leads Toyota in FP1

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Norman Nato set the fastest time at the wheel of the #1 Rebellion R-13-Gibson with less than 10 minutes to go in the 90-minute session, a 1m38.860s.

That was 0.420s up on the quickest Toyota, the #8 TS050 Hybrid, which set a 1m38.280s in the hands of Sebastien Buemi, while the sister #7 car was third-fastest thanks to a late effort of 1m39.431s set by Kamui Kobayashi.

Despite running 54kg heavier than they did in the 2018 Silverstone race, the Toyotas were still 0.7s faster than they were in FP1 last year, helped by the British track's recent resurfacing.

Rebellion's second car, the #3, was fourth, 0.858s off the pace with ex-Audi LMP1 driver Loic Duval at the wheel, while the best of the Ginetta G60-LT-P1s was fifth.

One-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Guy Smith set the British marque's best time of 1m40.618s, but the #5 Ginetta failed to set a timed lap, completing only three installation laps due to persistent gear selection problems.

LMP2 was led by United Autosports, with Filipe Albuquerque setting the class benchmark of 1m43.066s early on in the squad's newly-acquired Oreca 07.

That was enough to beat Nicolas Lapierre's benchmark in the Cool Racing Oreca by 0.404s, while third-fastest was the Racing Team Nederland Oreca in the hands of Job van Uitert, who is substituting for Nyck de Vries this weekend.

Michelin locked out the top three in LMP2, with the best of the Goodyear runners, the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing, ending up fourth.

Gianmaria Bruni left it late to send Porsche to the top of the GTE Pro class times with a lap of 1m55.766s in the new 911 RSR-19.

That demoted the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE driven by James Calado to second, while Aston Martin made it three different marques in the top three courtesy of Marco Sorensen in the #95 Vantage GTE.

TF Sport's new-generation Aston Martin topped the order in GTE Am with factory driver Jonathan Adam at the wheel, ahead of the works Vantage of Darren Turner.

Elsewhere in Am, there has been a driver change in the #56 Project 1 Porsche, with German youngster David Kolkmann substituting for David Heinemeier Hansson, whose wife is expected to give birth imminently.

It's understood however that there remains a chance Heinemeier Hansson could race alongside teammates Egidio Perfetti and Matteo Cairoli.

The session was delayed by 20 minutes due to a heavy crash at Stowe for Carlin driver Jack Manchester in the preceding European Le Mans Series session.

Session results:

1

1

Brazil
Brazil

Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato

United States
United States
France
France

Rebellion R13

LMP1

1'38.860

2

8

Switzerland
Switzerland

Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley

Japan
Japan
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP1

1'39.280

0.420

3

7

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez

Japan
Japan
Argentina
Argentina

Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP1

1'39.431

0.571

4

3

France
France

Nathanael Berthon
Pipo Derani
Loic Duval

Brazil
Brazil
France
France

Rebellion R13

LMP1

1'39.718

0.858

5

6

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Michael Simpson
Oliver Jarvis
Guy Smith

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ginetta G60-LT-P1

LMP1

1'40.618

1.758

6

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta

Portugal
Portugal
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oreca 07

LMP2

1'43.066

4.206

7

42

France
France

Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny

Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland

Oreca 07

LMP2

1'43.470

4.610

8

29

Netherlands
Netherlands

Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Job Van Uitert

Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands

Oreca 07

LMP2

1'43.776

4.916

9

37

China
China

Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens

France
France
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oreca 07

LMP2

1'43.953

5.093

10

36

France
France

Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues

Brazil
Brazil
France
France

Alpine A470

LMP2

1'44.188

5.328

11

38

Mexico
Mexico

Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson

Portugal
Portugal
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oreca 07

LMP2

1'44.497

5.637

12

33

United States
United States

Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach

Japan
Japan
Denmark
Denmark

Oreca 07

LMP2

1'45.367

6.507

13

47

Italy
Italy

Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Dallara P217

LMP2

1'46.182

7.322

14

91

Italy
Italy

Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz

Austria
Austria

Porsche 911 RSR - 19

LMGTE PRO

1'55.766

16.906

15

51

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi

Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

1'56.069

17.209

16

95

Denmark
Denmark

Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim

Denmark
Denmark

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE PRO

1'56.361

17.501

17

97

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin

Belgium
Belgium

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE PRO

1'56.390

17.530

18

71

Italy
Italy

Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina

Spain
Spain

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE PRO

1'56.426

17.566

19

92

Denmark
Denmark

Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre

France
France

Porsche 911 RSR - 19

LMGTE PRO

1'56.445

17.585

20

90

Turkey
Turkey

Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam

Ireland
Ireland
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE AM

1'56.611

17.751

21

98

Canada
Canada

Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Aston Martin Vantage AMR

LMGTE AM

1'57.190

18.330

22

70

Japan
Japan

Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino

Monaco
Monaco
Japan
Japan

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE AM

1'57.251

18.391

23

56

Norway
Norway

Egidio Perfetti
David Kolkmann
Matteo Cairoli

Germany
Germany
Italy
Italy

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

1'57.429

18.569

24

57

United States
United States

Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen

Brazil
Brazil
Netherlands
Netherlands

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

1'57.482

18.622

25

77

Germany
Germany

Christian Ried
Matt Campbell
Riccardo Pera

Australia
Australia
Italy
Italy

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

1'57.827

18.967

26

83

France
France

François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen

France
France
Denmark
Denmark

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE AM

1'57.976

19.116

27

54

Switzerland
Switzerland

Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella

Italy
Italy
Italy
Italy

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE AM

1'58.031

19.171

28

88

Austria
Austria

Thomas Preining
Gianluca Giraudi
Ricardo Sanchez

Italy
Italy
Mexico
Mexico

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

1'58.040

19.180

29

86

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Porsche 911 RSR

LMGTE AM

1'58.541

19.681

30

62

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Ferrari 488 GTE EVO

LMGTE AM

1'58.618

19.758

31

5

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Charles Robertson
Ben Hanley
Egor Orudzhev

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Ginetta G60-LT-P1

LMP1

