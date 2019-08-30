Silverstone WEC: Rebellion leads Toyota in FP1
Norman Nato set the fastest time at the wheel of the #1 Rebellion R-13-Gibson with less than 10 minutes to go in the 90-minute session, a 1m38.860s.
That was 0.420s up on the quickest Toyota, the #8 TS050 Hybrid, which set a 1m38.280s in the hands of Sebastien Buemi, while the sister #7 car was third-fastest thanks to a late effort of 1m39.431s set by Kamui Kobayashi.
Despite running 54kg heavier than they did in the 2018 Silverstone race, the Toyotas were still 0.7s faster than they were in FP1 last year, helped by the British track's recent resurfacing.
Rebellion's second car, the #3, was fourth, 0.858s off the pace with ex-Audi LMP1 driver Loic Duval at the wheel, while the best of the Ginetta G60-LT-P1s was fifth.
One-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Guy Smith set the British marque's best time of 1m40.618s, but the #5 Ginetta failed to set a timed lap, completing only three installation laps due to persistent gear selection problems.
LMP2 was led by United Autosports, with Filipe Albuquerque setting the class benchmark of 1m43.066s early on in the squad's newly-acquired Oreca 07.
That was enough to beat Nicolas Lapierre's benchmark in the Cool Racing Oreca by 0.404s, while third-fastest was the Racing Team Nederland Oreca in the hands of Job van Uitert, who is substituting for Nyck de Vries this weekend.
Michelin locked out the top three in LMP2, with the best of the Goodyear runners, the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing, ending up fourth.
Gianmaria Bruni left it late to send Porsche to the top of the GTE Pro class times with a lap of 1m55.766s in the new 911 RSR-19.
That demoted the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE driven by James Calado to second, while Aston Martin made it three different marques in the top three courtesy of Marco Sorensen in the #95 Vantage GTE.
TF Sport's new-generation Aston Martin topped the order in GTE Am with factory driver Jonathan Adam at the wheel, ahead of the works Vantage of Darren Turner.
Elsewhere in Am, there has been a driver change in the #56 Project 1 Porsche, with German youngster David Kolkmann substituting for David Heinemeier Hansson, whose wife is expected to give birth imminently.
It's understood however that there remains a chance Heinemeier Hansson could race alongside teammates Egidio Perfetti and Matteo Cairoli.
The session was delayed by 20 minutes due to a heavy crash at Stowe for Carlin driver Jack Manchester in the preceding European Le Mans Series session.
Session results:
1
1
Rebellion R13
LMP1
1'38.860
2
8
Toyota TS050 Hybrid
LMP1
1'39.280
0.420
3
7
Toyota TS050 Hybrid
LMP1
1'39.431
0.571
4
3
Rebellion R13
LMP1
1'39.718
0.858
5
6
Ginetta G60-LT-P1
LMP1
1'40.618
1.758
6
22
Oreca 07
LMP2
1'43.066
4.206
7
42
Oreca 07
LMP2
1'43.470
4.610
8
29
Oreca 07
LMP2
1'43.776
4.916
9
37
Oreca 07
LMP2
1'43.953
5.093
10
36
Alpine A470
LMP2
1'44.188
5.328
11
38
Oreca 07
LMP2
1'44.497
5.637
12
33
Oreca 07
LMP2
1'45.367
6.507
13
47
Dallara P217
LMP2
1'46.182
7.322
14
91
Porsche 911 RSR - 19
LMGTE PRO
1'55.766
16.906
15
51
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
1'56.069
17.209
16
95
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE PRO
1'56.361
17.501
17
97
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE PRO
1'56.390
17.530
18
71
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE PRO
1'56.426
17.566
19
92
Porsche 911 RSR - 19
LMGTE PRO
1'56.445
17.585
20
90
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE AM
1'56.611
17.751
21
98
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
LMGTE AM
1'57.190
18.330
22
70
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE AM
1'57.251
18.391
23
56
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
1'57.429
18.569
24
57
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
1'57.482
18.622
25
77
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
1'57.827
18.967
26
83
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE AM
1'57.976
19.116
27
54
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE AM
1'58.031
19.171
28
88
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
1'58.040
19.180
29
86
Porsche 911 RSR
LMGTE AM
1'58.541
19.681
30
62
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
LMGTE AM
1'58.618
19.758
31
5
Ginetta G60-LT-P1
LMP1