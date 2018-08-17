Silverstone WEC: Lopez fastest as Toyota extends its advantage

Gary Watkins
Autosport
Toyota extended its gap at the front of the field in second free practice for this weekend's Silverstone World Endurance Championship event.

The #7 Toyota TS050 HYBRID again led the way, this time with Jose Maria Lopez at the wheel, to edge out the sister car of Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Fernando Alonso by four tenths of a second and end up 1.6s clear of the fastest privateer.

Lopez, who shares with Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway, posted a 1m38.536s early in the 90-minute practice period, which compared with Nakajima's session best of 1m38.893s.

The fastest of the LMP1 privateers was the #17 SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1.

Egor Orudzhev recorded a 1m40.179s in the AER-powered car to end up more than a second ahead of the next best privateer, the #3 Rebellion-Gibson R-13 entry, despite briefly stopping on track with electrical problems.

Thomas Laurent's 1m41.369s was four tenths down on the first session best from the car in the hands of Gustavo Menezes.

The second of the SMP entries took fifth with Vitaly Petrov driving, ahead of Ben Hanley in DragonSpeed's Gibson-engined BRE.

The #1 Rebellion, in which Bruno Senna suffered a fractured ankle after crashing in the opening session, did not run as it continued to undergo repairs.

The ByKolles ENSO CLM-Nissan P1/01 also didn't take to the track after suffering an oil leak in the first practice period.

The Jota-run Jackie Chan DC Racing squad topped the LMP2 class times.

Gabriel Aubry ended up fastest in the team's #38 ORECA-Gibson 07 with a 1m45.311s.

The Signatech Alpine ORECA took second with a 1m45.751s from Nicolas Lapierre, which just edged out Matthieu Vaxiviere's 1m45.818s in the TDS entry.

Ford returned to the top of the GTE Pro times in the closing minutes of the session courtesy of 1m56.898s from Harry Tincknell.

That vaulted him ahead of the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs, which had headed the times in the middle of the session first with Marco Sorensen and then Alex Lynn.

Lynn ended up second in the 1m57.026s, while Stefan Mucke jumped to third with a 1m57.182s in the second Ford.

Andy Priaulx and Olivier Pla had topped the times initially in the two Ganassi Fords.

Ferrari led the chasing pack courtesy of a 1m58.190s from James Calado as the Italian manufacturer and Porsche filled out the next four positions in class.

Matteo Cairoli was fastest in GTE Am in his Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR.

FP2 times

Pos

Class

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

LMP1

M.Conway, K.Kobayashi, J.M.Lopez

Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota

1m38.536s

-

48

2

LMP1

S.Buemi, K.Nakajima, F.Alonso

Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota

1m39.893s

1.357s

47

3

LMP1

S.Sarrazin, E.Orudzhev

SMP Racing

BR Engineering/AER

1m40.179s

1.643s

27

4

LMP1

M.Beche, T.Laurent, G.Menezes

Rebellion Racing

Rebellion/Gibson

1m41.369s

2.833s

32

5

LMP1

M.Aleshin, V.Petrov, J.Button

SMP Racing

BR Engineering/AER

1m41.587s

3.051s

40

6

LMP1

H.Hedman, B.Hanley, R.van der Zande

DragonSpeed

BR Engineering/Gibson

1m43.449s

4.913s

21

7

LMP2

H-Pin Tung, G.Aubry, S.Richelmi

Jackie Chan DC Racing

ORECA/Gibson

1m45.311s

6.775s

43

8

LMP2

N.Lapierre, A.Negrao, P.Thiriet

Signatech Alpine Matmut

Alpine/Gibson

1m45.751s

7.215s

43

9

LMP2

F.Perrodo, M.Vaxiviere, L.Duval

TDS Racing

ORECA/Gibson

1m45.818s

7.282s

42

10

LMP2

J.Jaafar, W.Tan, N.Jeffri

Jackie Chan DC Racing

ORECA/Gibson

1m46.074s

7.538s

36

11

LMP2

R.Gonzalez, P.Maldonado, A.Davidson

DragonSpeed

ORECA/Gibson

1m47.069s

8.533s

36

12

LMP2

F.van Eerd, G.van der Garde, N.de Vries

Racing Team Nederland

Dallara/Gibson

1m47.601s

9.065s

37

13

LMP2

E.Creed, R.Ricci, Y.Mori

Larbre Competition

Alpine/Gibson

1m49.486s

10.950s

41

14

GTE Pro

A.Priaulx, H.Tincknell

Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK

Ford

1m56.898s

18.362s

43

15

GTE Pro

A.Lynn, M.Martin

Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin

1m57.026s

18.490s

38

16

GTE Pro

S.Mucke, O.Pla

Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK

Ford

1m57.182s

18.646s

44

17

GTE Pro

M.Sorensen, N.Thiim

Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin

1m57.281s

18.745s

34

18

GTE Pro

A.P.Guidi, J.Calado

AF Corse

Ferrari

1m58.190s

19.654s

39

19

GTE Pro

M.Christensen, K.Estre

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

1m58.288s

19.752s

31

20

GTE Pro

D.Rigon, S.Bird

AF Corse

Ferrari

1m58.606s

20.070s

39

21

GTE Pro

R.Lietz, G.Bruni

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

1m58.869s

20.333s

21

22

GTE Pro

A.Farfus, A.F.da Costa

BMW Team MTEK

BMW

1m58.893s

20.357s

35

23

GTE Pro

M.Tomczyk, N.Catsburg

BMW Team MTEK

BMW

1m58.950s

20.414s

35

24

GTE Am

G.Roda, G.Roda, M.Cairoli

Dempsey-Proton Racing

Porsche

1m59.105s

20.569s

37

25

GTE Am

P.D.Lana, P.Lamy, M.Lauda

Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin

1m59.378s

20.842s

38

26

GTE Am

C.Ried, J.Andlauer, M.Campbell

Dempsey-Proton Racing

Porsche

1m59.449s

20.913s

32

27

GTE Am

M.Wainwright, B.Barker, A.Davison

Gulf Racing

Porsche

1m59.476s

20.940s

34

28

GTE Am

T.Flohr, F.Castellacci, G.Fisichella

Spirit of Race

Ferrari

1m59.716s

21.180s

39

29

GTE Am

J.Bergmeister, P.Lindsey, E.Perfetti

Team Project 1

Porsche

1m59.760s

21.224s

40

30

GTE Am

S.Yoluc, J.Adam, C.Eastwood

TF Sport

Aston Martin

1m59.953s

21.417s

31

31

GTE Am

M.Ishikawa, O.Beretta, E.Cheever

MR Racing

Ferrari

1m59.984s

21.448s

36

32

GTE Am

Mok W.S., K.Sawa, M.Griffin

Clearwater Racing

Ferrari

2m00.213s

21.677s

37

33

LMP1

N.Jani, A.Lotterer, B.Senna

Rebellion Racing

Rebellion/Gibson

-

-

0

34

LMP1

O.Webb, R.Binder

ByKOLLES Racing Team

ENSO CLM/NISMO

-

-

0

