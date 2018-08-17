Silverstone WEC: Lopez fastest as Toyota extends its advantage
Toyota extended its gap at the front of the field in second free practice for this weekend's Silverstone World Endurance Championship event.
The #7 Toyota TS050 HYBRID again led the way, this time with Jose Maria Lopez at the wheel, to edge out the sister car of Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Fernando Alonso by four tenths of a second and end up 1.6s clear of the fastest privateer.
Lopez, who shares with Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway, posted a 1m38.536s early in the 90-minute practice period, which compared with Nakajima's session best of 1m38.893s.
The fastest of the LMP1 privateers was the #17 SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1.
Egor Orudzhev recorded a 1m40.179s in the AER-powered car to end up more than a second ahead of the next best privateer, the #3 Rebellion-Gibson R-13 entry, despite briefly stopping on track with electrical problems.
Thomas Laurent's 1m41.369s was four tenths down on the first session best from the car in the hands of Gustavo Menezes.
The second of the SMP entries took fifth with Vitaly Petrov driving, ahead of Ben Hanley in DragonSpeed's Gibson-engined BRE.
The #1 Rebellion, in which Bruno Senna suffered a fractured ankle after crashing in the opening session, did not run as it continued to undergo repairs.
The ByKolles ENSO CLM-Nissan P1/01 also didn't take to the track after suffering an oil leak in the first practice period.
The Jota-run Jackie Chan DC Racing squad topped the LMP2 class times.
Gabriel Aubry ended up fastest in the team's #38 ORECA-Gibson 07 with a 1m45.311s.
The Signatech Alpine ORECA took second with a 1m45.751s from Nicolas Lapierre, which just edged out Matthieu Vaxiviere's 1m45.818s in the TDS entry.
Ford returned to the top of the GTE Pro times in the closing minutes of the session courtesy of 1m56.898s from Harry Tincknell.
That vaulted him ahead of the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs, which had headed the times in the middle of the session first with Marco Sorensen and then Alex Lynn.
Lynn ended up second in the 1m57.026s, while Stefan Mucke jumped to third with a 1m57.182s in the second Ford.
Andy Priaulx and Olivier Pla had topped the times initially in the two Ganassi Fords.
Ferrari led the chasing pack courtesy of a 1m58.190s from James Calado as the Italian manufacturer and Porsche filled out the next four positions in class.
Matteo Cairoli was fastest in GTE Am in his Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR.
Watch the Silverstone WEC race live with Motorsport.TV On Demand
FP2 times
Pos
Class
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
LMP1
M.Conway, K.Kobayashi, J.M.Lopez
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota
1m38.536s
-
48
2
LMP1
S.Buemi, K.Nakajima, F.Alonso
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota
1m39.893s
1.357s
47
3
LMP1
S.Sarrazin, E.Orudzhev
SMP Racing
BR Engineering/AER
1m40.179s
1.643s
27
4
LMP1
M.Beche, T.Laurent, G.Menezes
Rebellion Racing
Rebellion/Gibson
1m41.369s
2.833s
32
5
LMP1
M.Aleshin, V.Petrov, J.Button
SMP Racing
BR Engineering/AER
1m41.587s
3.051s
40
6
LMP1
H.Hedman, B.Hanley, R.van der Zande
DragonSpeed
BR Engineering/Gibson
1m43.449s
4.913s
21
7
LMP2
H-Pin Tung, G.Aubry, S.Richelmi
Jackie Chan DC Racing
ORECA/Gibson
1m45.311s
6.775s
43
8
LMP2
N.Lapierre, A.Negrao, P.Thiriet
Signatech Alpine Matmut
Alpine/Gibson
1m45.751s
7.215s
43
9
LMP2
F.Perrodo, M.Vaxiviere, L.Duval
TDS Racing
ORECA/Gibson
1m45.818s
7.282s
42
10
LMP2
J.Jaafar, W.Tan, N.Jeffri
Jackie Chan DC Racing
ORECA/Gibson
1m46.074s
7.538s
36
11
LMP2
R.Gonzalez, P.Maldonado, A.Davidson
DragonSpeed
ORECA/Gibson
1m47.069s
8.533s
36
12
LMP2
F.van Eerd, G.van der Garde, N.de Vries
Racing Team Nederland
Dallara/Gibson
1m47.601s
9.065s
37
13
LMP2
E.Creed, R.Ricci, Y.Mori
Larbre Competition
Alpine/Gibson
1m49.486s
10.950s
41
14
GTE Pro
A.Priaulx, H.Tincknell
Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK
Ford
1m56.898s
18.362s
43
15
GTE Pro
A.Lynn, M.Martin
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin
1m57.026s
18.490s
38
16
GTE Pro
S.Mucke, O.Pla
Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK
Ford
1m57.182s
18.646s
44
17
GTE Pro
M.Sorensen, N.Thiim
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin
1m57.281s
18.745s
34
18
GTE Pro
A.P.Guidi, J.Calado
AF Corse
Ferrari
1m58.190s
19.654s
39
19
GTE Pro
M.Christensen, K.Estre
Porsche GT Team
Porsche
1m58.288s
19.752s
31
20
GTE Pro
D.Rigon, S.Bird
AF Corse
Ferrari
1m58.606s
20.070s
39
21
GTE Pro
R.Lietz, G.Bruni
Porsche GT Team
Porsche
1m58.869s
20.333s
21
22
GTE Pro
A.Farfus, A.F.da Costa
BMW Team MTEK
BMW
1m58.893s
20.357s
35
23
GTE Pro
M.Tomczyk, N.Catsburg
BMW Team MTEK
BMW
1m58.950s
20.414s
35
24
GTE Am
G.Roda, G.Roda, M.Cairoli
Dempsey-Proton Racing
Porsche
1m59.105s
20.569s
37
25
GTE Am
P.D.Lana, P.Lamy, M.Lauda
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin
1m59.378s
20.842s
38
26
GTE Am
C.Ried, J.Andlauer, M.Campbell
Dempsey-Proton Racing
Porsche
1m59.449s
20.913s
32
27
GTE Am
M.Wainwright, B.Barker, A.Davison
Gulf Racing
Porsche
1m59.476s
20.940s
34
28
GTE Am
T.Flohr, F.Castellacci, G.Fisichella
Spirit of Race
Ferrari
1m59.716s
21.180s
39
29
GTE Am
J.Bergmeister, P.Lindsey, E.Perfetti
Team Project 1
Porsche
1m59.760s
21.224s
40
30
GTE Am
S.Yoluc, J.Adam, C.Eastwood
TF Sport
Aston Martin
1m59.953s
21.417s
31
31
GTE Am
M.Ishikawa, O.Beretta, E.Cheever
MR Racing
Ferrari
1m59.984s
21.448s
36
32
GTE Am
Mok W.S., K.Sawa, M.Griffin
Clearwater Racing
Ferrari
2m00.213s
21.677s
37
33
LMP1
N.Jani, A.Lotterer, B.Senna
Rebellion Racing
Rebellion/Gibson
-
-
0
34
LMP1
O.Webb, R.Binder
ByKOLLES Racing Team
ENSO CLM/NISMO
-
-
0