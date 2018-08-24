Silverstone MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi, Marquez crashes

Vinales leads Yamaha one-two, Marquez crashes

Maverick Vinales led a Yamaha one-two ahead of team-mate Valentino Rossi in opening practice for MotoGP's British Grand Prix, while Marc Marquez crashed.

Vinales set the early pace at 2m05.861s, though he was soon usurped by home hero Cal Crutchlow - the LCR rider dragging his Honda to a 2m04.692s to go half a second clear.

Pramac's Jack Miller and Vinales traded top spot moments later, with the Ducati edging ahead by 0.005 seconds with a 2m03.787s.

With just over 13 minutes of the session gone, Marquez notched up the first crash of the weekend despite his best efforts to save it when he tucked the front of his Honda into Brooklands.

At the same time, Miller extended his advantage at the head of the timesheets to 0.081s, before Andrea Iannone put his Suzuki four tenths clear.

Vinales reclaimed top spot in the middle of the session with a 2m02.713s, his lead close to half a second over the field before Miller slashed it to just over two tenths with 13 minutes remaining.

Crutchlow took over from Vinales in the latter stages with a 2m02.427s, with 2017 Silverstone winner Andrea Dovizioso demoting the Briton moments later by two tenths.

Vinales leaped back up to first place with a 2m02.165s, which he improved to a 2m02.073s on his final tour to go 0.189s clear of Rossi in second.

Dovizioso held onto third, with Crutchlow splitting the Italian from Ducati stablemates Miller, Jorge Lorenzo and Tito Rabat (Avintia).

Early pacesetter Iannone was shuffled back to eighth at the chequered flag, while Johann Zarco put his Tech3 M1 into ninth ahead of Marquez - who was able to rejoin after his spill in the opening stages.

Ducati World Superbike-bound Alvaro Bautista was two tenths outside of Marquez in 11th, as Bradley Smith opened his home event in 12th on the KTM.

Countryman Scott Redding encountered an early issue with his Aprilia, but returned to the session on his second bike to go 18th behind the second works Honda of Dani Pedrosa. Aleix Espargaro also hit technical troubles on his RS-GP late on.

With Smith's team-mate Pol Espargaro still out with injury, former MotoGP rider Loris Baz has been called up to replace him this weekend. The Frenchman brought up the rear of the 24-rider field, 4.6s off the pace.

