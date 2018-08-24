Silverstone MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi, Marquez crashes

Vinales leads Yamaha one-two, Marquez crashes
Maverick Vinales led a Yamaha one-two ahead of team-mate Valentino Rossi in opening practice for MotoGP's British Grand Prix, while Marc Marquez crashed.

Vinales set the early pace at 2m05.861s, though he was soon usurped by home hero Cal Crutchlow - the LCR rider dragging his Honda to a 2m04.692s to go half a second clear.

Pramac's Jack Miller and Vinales traded top spot moments later, with the Ducati edging ahead by 0.005 seconds with a 2m03.787s.

With just over 13 minutes of the session gone, Marquez notched up the first crash of the weekend despite his best efforts to save it when he tucked the front of his Honda into Brooklands.

At the same time, Miller extended his advantage at the head of the timesheets to 0.081s, before Andrea Iannone put his Suzuki four tenths clear.

Vinales reclaimed top spot in the middle of the session with a 2m02.713s, his lead close to half a second over the field before Miller slashed it to just over two tenths with 13 minutes remaining.

Crutchlow took over from Vinales in the latter stages with a 2m02.427s, with 2017 Silverstone winner Andrea Dovizioso demoting the Briton moments later by two tenths.

Vinales leaped back up to first place with a 2m02.165s, which he improved to a 2m02.073s on his final tour to go 0.189s clear of Rossi in second.

Dovizioso held onto third, with Crutchlow splitting the Italian from Ducati stablemates Miller, Jorge Lorenzo and Tito Rabat (Avintia).

Early pacesetter Iannone was shuffled back to eighth at the chequered flag, while Johann Zarco put his Tech3 M1 into ninth ahead of Marquez - who was able to rejoin after his spill in the opening stages.

Ducati World Superbike-bound Alvaro Bautista was two tenths outside of Marquez in 11th, as Bradley Smith opened his home event in 12th on the KTM.

Countryman Scott Redding encountered an early issue with his Aprilia, but returned to the session on his second bike to go 18th behind the second works Honda of Dani Pedrosa. Aleix Espargaro also hit technical troubles on his RS-GP late on.

With Smith's team-mate Pol Espargaro still out with injury, former MotoGP rider Loris Baz has been called up to replace him this weekend. The Frenchman brought up the rear of the 24-rider field, 4.6s off the pace.

FP1 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

2m02.073s

-

16

2

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

2m02.262s

0.189s

16

3

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

2m02.263s

0.190s

15

4

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

2m02.401s

0.328s

17

5

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

2m02.973s

0.900s

16

6

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

2m03.115s

1.042s

14

7

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

2m03.136s

1.063s

17

8

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

2m03.207s

1.134s

17

9

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

2m03.243s

1.170s

16

10

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

2m03.699s

1.626s

16

11

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

2m03.886s

1.813s

15

12

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

2m04.013s

1.940s

15

13

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

2m04.105s

2.032s

13

14

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

2m04.112s

2.039s

15

15

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

2m04.170s

2.097s

16

16

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

2m04.567s

2.494s

17

17

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

2m04.601s

2.528s

16

18

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

2m04.966s

2.893s

15

19

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

2m05.013s

2.940s

17

20

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

2m05.146s

3.073s

15

21

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

2m05.389s

3.316s

13

22

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

2m05.448s

3.375s

17

23

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

2m06.214s

4.141s

13

24

Loris Baz

KTM

KTM

2m06.731s

4.658s

18

