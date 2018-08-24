Silverstone MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi, Marquez crashes
Maverick Vinales led a Yamaha one-two ahead of team-mate Valentino Rossi in opening practice for MotoGP's British Grand Prix, while Marc Marquez crashed.
Vinales set the early pace at 2m05.861s, though he was soon usurped by home hero Cal Crutchlow - the LCR rider dragging his Honda to a 2m04.692s to go half a second clear.
Pramac's Jack Miller and Vinales traded top spot moments later, with the Ducati edging ahead by 0.005 seconds with a 2m03.787s.
With just over 13 minutes of the session gone, Marquez notched up the first crash of the weekend despite his best efforts to save it when he tucked the front of his Honda into Brooklands.
At the same time, Miller extended his advantage at the head of the timesheets to 0.081s, before Andrea Iannone put his Suzuki four tenths clear.
Vinales reclaimed top spot in the middle of the session with a 2m02.713s, his lead close to half a second over the field before Miller slashed it to just over two tenths with 13 minutes remaining.
Crutchlow took over from Vinales in the latter stages with a 2m02.427s, with 2017 Silverstone winner Andrea Dovizioso demoting the Briton moments later by two tenths.
Vinales leaped back up to first place with a 2m02.165s, which he improved to a 2m02.073s on his final tour to go 0.189s clear of Rossi in second.
Dovizioso held onto third, with Crutchlow splitting the Italian from Ducati stablemates Miller, Jorge Lorenzo and Tito Rabat (Avintia).
Early pacesetter Iannone was shuffled back to eighth at the chequered flag, while Johann Zarco put his Tech3 M1 into ninth ahead of Marquez - who was able to rejoin after his spill in the opening stages.
Ducati World Superbike-bound Alvaro Bautista was two tenths outside of Marquez in 11th, as Bradley Smith opened his home event in 12th on the KTM.
Countryman Scott Redding encountered an early issue with his Aprilia, but returned to the session on his second bike to go 18th behind the second works Honda of Dani Pedrosa. Aleix Espargaro also hit technical troubles on his RS-GP late on.
With Smith's team-mate Pol Espargaro still out with injury, former MotoGP rider Loris Baz has been called up to replace him this weekend. The Frenchman brought up the rear of the 24-rider field, 4.6s off the pace.
FP1 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
2m02.073s
-
16
2
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
2m02.262s
0.189s
16
3
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
2m02.263s
0.190s
15
4
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
2m02.401s
0.328s
17
5
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
2m02.973s
0.900s
16
6
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
2m03.115s
1.042s
14
7
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
2m03.136s
1.063s
17
8
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
2m03.207s
1.134s
17
9
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
2m03.243s
1.170s
16
10
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
2m03.699s
1.626s
16
11
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
2m03.886s
1.813s
15
12
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
2m04.013s
1.940s
15
13
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
2m04.105s
2.032s
13
14
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
2m04.112s
2.039s
15
15
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
2m04.170s
2.097s
16
16
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
2m04.567s
2.494s
17
17
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
2m04.601s
2.528s
16
18
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
2m04.966s
2.893s
15
19
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
2m05.013s
2.940s
17
20
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
2m05.146s
3.073s
15
21
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
2m05.389s
3.316s
13
22
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
2m05.448s
3.375s
17
23
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
2m06.214s
4.141s
13
24
Loris Baz
KTM
KTM
2m06.731s
4.658s
18