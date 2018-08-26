Silverstone MotoGP: Vinales fastest in dry morning warm-up

Jamie Klein
Vinales hit the head of the times about halfway through the 20-minute session, which was held 30 minutes early than planned as part of a revised Sunday timetable issued in response to the threat of heavy rain.

The Spaniard, who only qualified 11th in the wet on Saturday, knocked Pramac Ducati man Jack Miller off the top spot with a 2m02.561s, which was then marginally beaten by Marc Marquez's 2m02.550s.

Marquez's P1 reign proved short-lived however as Vinales responded with a 2m02.527s and then finally a 2m01.980s, enough to beat Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso by 0.203s.

Honda rider Marquez slipped to third in the final stages, ahead of poleman Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) - who gave compatriot Bradley Smith a lift back to the pits at the end of the session after the KTM man crashed.

Miller eventually slipped to sixth late on, followed by front-row starter Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha).

Valentino Rossi, 12th on the grid, could manage no better than 10th, 1.094s behind works Yamaha teammate Vinales.

Scott Redding led Aprilia's charge in 12th place, one place ahead of top Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone, while Smith was 17th-fastest after his crash.

Session results:

1

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

2'01.980

 

2

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

2'02.183

0.203

3

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

2'02.550

0.570

4

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

2'02.760

0.780

5

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

2'02.786

0.806

6

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

2'02.794

0.814

7

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

2'02.796

0.816

8

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

2'02.818

0.838

9

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

2'03.003

1.023

10

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

2'03.074

1.094

11

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

2'03.284

1.304

12

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

2'03.492

1.512

13

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

2'03.582

1.602

14

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

2'03.652

1.672

15

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

2'03.714

1.734

16

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

2'03.724

1.744

17

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

2'03.769

1.789

18

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

2'03.865

1.885

19

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

2'03.926

1.946

20

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

2'04.538

2.558

21

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

2'04.929

2.949

22

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

2'05.601

3.621

23

76

 Loris Baz 

KTM

2'05.659

3.679

