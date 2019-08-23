Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo sets searing pace in first practice

Lewis Duncan
Autosport
Fabio Quartararo was fastest by a dominant margin in first British Grand Prix practice at Silverstone, while fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales crashed and Jorge Lorenzo returned to MotoGP action.

Following the cancellation of last year's British GP, Silverstone underwent a complete resurfacing ahead of the 2019 event.

Marc Marquez set pace on the new asphalt in the early stages.

The Honda rider established an early benchmark of 2m03.666s, which he soon improved to a 2m01.360s to go four tenths of a second clear of the field.

Marquez continued to lower the benchmark, moving seven tenths away from the rest with an effort of 2m01.037s after 15 minutes.

That time would be steadily chipped away at by Quartararo and Vinales, with the latter getting to within 0.126s midway through before he suffered a fast crash at Stowe corner.

He was unscathed and returned to the action in the latter stages to end up third fastest, albeit 0.740s behind Quartararo.

Marquez once again eked out a margin of four tenths with a 2m00.645s moments after Vinales's crash, but was finally usurped by Quartararo - who came close to the outright lap record with a 1m59.952s with three minutes remaining.

The Petronas SRT rider came under no threat through to the chequered flag, with Marquez only marginally improving to end the session 0.586s adrift.

Suzuki's Alex Rins leaped up to fourth after a steady start to the session, edging the second SRT bike of Franco Morbidelli and 2017 Silverstone race winner Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).

Dovizioso was shadowed by the second works Yamaha of Valentino Rossi in seventh, with home hero Cal Crutchlow's LCR Honda heading Ducati duo Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller (Pramac) in eighth spot.

Tito Rabat, who suffered a horrific leg injury at Silverstone during a wet fourth practice last year, was just 0.054s outside the top 10 in 11th, leading Aprilia duo Aleix Espargaro - who ran second early on - and Andrea Iannone.

In his first appearance since announcing his shock departure from KTM at the end of the season, Johann Zarco was fastest of its runners in 15th ahead of Tech3's Miguel Oliveira, who suffered a technical issue at the start of the session.

Honda's Jorge Lorenzo brought up the rear of the field in 22nd on his first MotoGP outing since breaking his back in a crash during first practice at Assen. He ended the session 4.4s down having completed 16 laps.

Karel Abraham was the only other faller in the session, the Avintia rider also crashing at Stowe.

Practice one times

Pos

Rider

Team

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

1m59.952s

-

17

2

Marc Marquez

Honda

2m00.538s

0.586s

17

3

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

2m00.692s

0.740s

16

4

Alex Rins

Suzuki

2m00.979s

1.027s

16

5

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

2m01.002s

1.050s

18

6

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

2m01.005s

1.053s

15

7

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

2m01.298s

1.346s

18

8

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

2m01.395s

1.443s

16

9

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

2m01.438s

1.486s

14

10

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

2m01.535s

1.583s

15

11

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

2m01.589s

1.637s

19

12

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

2m01.658s

1.706s

15

13

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

2m01.810s

1.858s

14

14

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

2m01.852s

1.900s

16

15

Johann Zarco

KTM

2m01.860s

1.908s

16

16

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

2m01.865s

1.913s

13

17

Pol Espargaro

KTM

2m02.028s

2.076s

16

18

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

2m02.062s

2.110s

17

19

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

2m02.192s

2.240s

12

20

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

2m02.557s

2.605s

14

21

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

2m03.058s

3.106s

14

22

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

2m04.354s

4.402s

16


