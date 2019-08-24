Silverstone MotoGP: Marquez storms to pole with another lap record

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Marquez storms to pole as lap record broken again
Marquez storms to pole as lap record broken again

Marc Marquez stormed to pole position for MotoGP's British Grand Prix with another lap record at the newly-resurfaced Silverstone, lapping four tenths of a second faster than Valentino Rossi.

Honda rider Marquez beat the existing lap record set during Saturday morning's third practice session by nearly four tenths as he posted a 1m58.168s at the end of the 15-minute pole shootout, which was 0.428 seconds up on Rossi.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Marquez had been shaded on the first set of runs by the Petronas SRT Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo, who posted a 1m58.612s to go half a tenth up on the reigning champion.

But the Frenchman was forced to swap to his second bike for the final part of the session and narrowly missed out on improving on his best, leaving him vulnerable as his rivals all found chunks of time on their final laps.

Works Yamaha rider Rossi briefly went top on a 1m58.596s, which was still enough for second as he matched his best qualifying effort of the season, while Jack Miller went third on his Pramac Ducati, knocking Quartararo down to fourth.

Quartararo will be joined on the second row by Suzuki rider Alex Rins, who made it out of the first segment of qualifying, and the second factory Yamaha of Maverick Vinales - who was on course to go fastest before losing time in the final sector on his last lap.

Marquez storms to pole as lap record broken again
Marquez storms to pole as lap record broken again

Q1 pacesetter Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) will start seventh ahead of the second Petronas Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli and Cal Crutchlow, who crashed his LCR Honda at Stowe.

The second LCR machine of Takaaki Nakagami, Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) completed the Q2 order.

Rins's and Dovizioso's escape from Q1 means the fifth row of the grid will be an all-KTM affair, led by works rider Pol Espargaro.

Johann Zarco showed improved form by qualifying within a tenth of team-mate Espargaro in 14th, one place ahead of the Tech3 KTM of Miguel Oliveira.

Suzuki stand-in Sylvain Guintoli, who attracted the ire of Espargaro during Friday practice, will start 19th on the second of the GSX-RRs.

Beleaguered Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo could only manage 21st on the grid for his first MotoGP start since June's Barcelona race, ending up 2.6s off the pace of former team-mate Dovizioso in Q1 and ahead only of Karel Abraham's Avintia Ducati.

Provisional starting grid

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Gap

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m58.168s

2

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.428s

3

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.434s

4

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

0.444s

5

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.502s

6

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.594s

7

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

0.594s

8

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

0.928s

9

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1.075s

10

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1.259s

11

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1.319s

12

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1.452s

13

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1.381s

14

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1.480s

15

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1.590s

16

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.748s

17

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

2.072s

18

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

2.194s

19

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

Suzuki

2.492s

20

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

2.532s

21

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

Honda

3.394s

22

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

6.677s


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next