Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo's FP2 lap record reinstated

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Quartararo had fired in a 1m59.225s late on with a fresh soft rear tyre, smashing the existing Silverstone MotoGP lap record by more than seven tenths.

However, he swiftly had his laptime disallowed due to a track limits infringement at Chapel, and an error at Brooklands on his final attempt meant he had been consigned to 11th in the classification.

Marquez's 1m59.476s effort stood as the FP2 benchmark at the chequered flag instead, the reigning champion having recovered from a low-side at Vale just over 10 minutes in the session.

The crash was his first since May's Le Mans round.

Following the reversal of the Quartararo decision, the Frenchman completed a clean sweep of Friday's two practice sessions, ending up a quarter of a second clear of Marquez.

Maverick Vinales was another three tenths down in third, while his works Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi was promoted to fourth place when he, like Quartararo, had his deleted best lap reinstated after a review.

Fifth-placed Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was the final rider to dip beneath the two-minute barrier, with Andrea Dovizioso just a tenth further back on the best of the Ducatis.

Franco Morbidelli was seventh aboard the last of the four Yamahas, ahead of Tech 3's Miguel Oliveira, the fastest of the KTM runners by more than two tenths.

Ducati pair Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci made up the top 10, with Takaaki Nakagami of LCR Honda the third rider to have a fastest laptime deletion reversed, but still coming up half a tenth short of 10th place.

Jorge Lorenzo (Honda) concluded his first day of MotoGP running since June's Dutch TT in 21st place, 3.4s off the pace, only beating Karel Abraham's Avintia Ducati.

Session results:

1

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'59.225

2

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'59.476

0.251

3

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'59.765

0.540

4

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'59.937

0.712

5

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'59.993

0.768

6

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

2'00.110

0.885

7

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

2'00.183

0.958

8

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

2'00.360

1.135

9

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

2'00.392

1.167

10

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

2'00.428

1.203

11

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

2'00.492

1.267

12

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

2'00.497

1.272

13

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

2'00.591

1.366

14

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

2'00.664

1.439

15

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

2'00.666

1.441

16

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

2'00.788

1.563

17

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

2'00.907

1.682

18

50

France
France

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

2'02.240

3.015

19

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

2'02.417

3.192

20

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

2'02.473

3.248

21

99

Spain
Spain

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

2'02.907

3.682

22

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

2'02.993

3.768

View full results

