Silverstone MotoGP: Lorenzo grabs pole in rain-soaked shootout

Heavy rain at the tail end of FP4 led to several riders falling at Stowe corner, in an incident that resulted in Tito Rabat being struck by the bike of Franco Morbidelli - resulting in Rabat sustaining a triple fracture to his right leg.

That delayed the start of Q1 by around 25 minutes, and there were further delays between Q1 and Q2 due to the medical helicopter being unavailable as Rabat was flown to hospital in Coventry.

When the pole shootout finally started, Lorenzo briefly moved to the head of the times with a 2m12.001s effort before being beaten by LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow and then Johann Zarco's Tech 3 Yamaha.

Andrea Dovizioso then took over the top spot with a 2m10.314s just after the chequered flag flew before Lorenzo managed to set a 2m10.155s to beat his Ducati teammate by 0.159s.

Crutchlow and Zarco both made improvements on their final laps, the latter tailing Marc Marquez exiting Woodcote, but couldn't beat the leading pair and had to settle for third and fourth places.

Marquez was fifth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci's Pramac Ducati and Andrea Iannone's Suzuki.

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap 1 99 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 2'10.155 2 4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 2'10.314 0.159 3 5 Johann Zarco Yamaha 2'10.439 0.284 4 35 Cal Crutchlow Honda 2'10.615 0.460 5 93 Marc Marquez Honda 2'11.083 0.928 6 9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 2'11.317 1.162 7 29 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 2'11.495 1.340 8 38 Bradley Smith KTM 2'11.514 1.359 9 43 Jack Miller Ducati 2'12.173 2.018 10 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 2'12.504 2.349 11 25 Maverick Viñales Yamaha 2'12.514 2.359 12 46 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2'13.504 3.349 13 21 Franco Morbidelli Honda 2'13.945 (Q1) 3.790 14 45 Scott Redding Aprilia 2'14.171 4.016 15 12 Thomas Luthi Honda 2'14.198 4.043 16 26 Dani Pedrosa Honda 2'14.866 4.711 17 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'15.141 4.986 18 76 Loris Baz KTM 2'15.299 5.144 19 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'15.377 5.222 20 17 Karel Abraham Ducati 2'15.721 5.566 21 19 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 2'16.106 5.951 22 10 Xavier Simeon Ducati 2'16.451 6.296 23 55 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 2'16.483 6.328