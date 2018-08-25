Silverstone MotoGP: Lorenzo grabs pole in rain-soaked shootout

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Heavy rain at the tail end of FP4 led to several riders falling at Stowe corner, in an incident that resulted in Tito Rabat being struck by the bike of Franco Morbidelli - resulting in Rabat sustaining a triple fracture to his right leg.

That delayed the start of Q1 by around 25 minutes, and there were further delays between Q1 and Q2 due to the medical helicopter being unavailable as Rabat was flown to hospital in Coventry.

When the pole shootout finally started, Lorenzo briefly moved to the head of the times with a 2m12.001s effort before being beaten by LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow and then Johann Zarco's Tech 3 Yamaha.

Andrea Dovizioso then took over the top spot with a 2m10.314s just after the chequered flag flew before Lorenzo managed to set a 2m10.155s to beat his Ducati teammate by 0.159s.

Crutchlow and Zarco both made improvements on their final laps, the latter tailing Marc Marquez exiting Woodcote, but couldn't beat the leading pair and had to settle for third and fourth places.

Marquez was fifth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci's Pramac Ducati and Andrea Iannone's Suzuki.

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap 1 99  Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 2'10.155   2 4  Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 2'10.314 0.159 3 5  Johann Zarco  Yamaha 2'10.439 0.284 4 35  Cal Crutchlow  Honda 2'10.615 0.460 5 93  Marc Marquez  Honda 2'11.083 0.928 6 9  Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 2'11.317 1.162 7 29  Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 2'11.495 1.340 8 38  Bradley Smith  KTM 2'11.514 1.359 9 43  Jack Miller  Ducati 2'12.173 2.018 10 42  Alex Rins  Suzuki 2'12.504 2.349 11 25  Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 2'12.514 2.359 12 46  Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 2'13.504 3.349 13 21  Franco Morbidelli  Honda 2'13.945 (Q1) 3.790 14 45  Scott Redding  Aprilia 2'14.171 4.016 15 12  Thomas Luthi  Honda 2'14.198 4.043 16 26  Dani Pedrosa  Honda 2'14.866 4.711 17 41  Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 2'15.141 4.986 18 76  Loris Baz  KTM 2'15.299 5.144 19 30  Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 2'15.377 5.222 20 17  Karel Abraham  Ducati 2'15.721 5.566 21 19  Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 2'16.106 5.951 22 10  Xavier Simeon  Ducati 2'16.451 6.296 23 55  Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 2'16.483 6.328

